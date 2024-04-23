AEW Dynamite: Homecoming Updates For Tomorrow Night In Jacksonville, FL.

Matt Boone
AEW is loading the deck for their Homecoming return.

Ahead of the post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite from their company’s home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with some updates to the lineup.

Now scheduled for the AEW Dynamite: Homecoming show on 4/24 is Swerve Strickland vs. Kyle Fletcher in a title eliminator bout in the first match for Strickland since he captured the AEW World Championship from Samoa Joe at the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view this past weekend.

Additionally, Anna Jay vs. Mina Shirakawa in women’s action and a “Who is your Best Friend” segment with Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, an appearance by “The CEO” Mercedes Mone, as well as Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship are also scheduled for tomorrow night’s show in Jacksonville.

