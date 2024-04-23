AEW Dynamite: Homecoming Updates For Tomorrow Night In Jacksonville, FL.

AEW is loading the deck for their Homecoming return.

Ahead of the post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite from their company’s home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with some updates to the lineup.

Now scheduled for the AEW Dynamite: Homecoming show on 4/24 is Swerve Strickland vs. Kyle Fletcher in a title eliminator bout in the first match for Strickland since he captured the AEW World Championship from Samoa Joe at the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view this past weekend.

Additionally, Anna Jay vs. Mina Shirakawa in women’s action and a “Who is your Best Friend” segment with Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, an appearance by “The CEO” Mercedes Mone, as well as Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship are also scheduled for tomorrow night’s show in Jacksonville.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

TOMORROW 4/24@dailysplace Jacksonville

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/5pm PT, Live on TBS@swerveconfident vs @kylefletcherpro Will AEW's home venue be Swerve's House when ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher challenges the NEW AEW World Champion in an Eliminator TOMORROW? pic.twitter.com/icaS6awFUs — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 23, 2024

TOMORROW, Wed 4/24@dailysplace Jacksonville, FL

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT

Live Nationwide on TBS@MinaShirakawa vs @annajay___ After saving her friend @MariahMayx from the Queenslayer, Mina Shirakawa will debut in AEW vs rival Anna Jay TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/WCHBY0dYVY — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 23, 2024

#AEWDynamite TOMORROW!@dailysplace | Jacksonville

LIVE COAST-TO-COAST 8pm ET/5pm PT | TBS At #AEWDynasty @trentylocks gave @SexyChuckieT an ultimatum, and the time has come for Chuck Taylor to choose a side! Will @orangecassidy or Trent Beretta be Chuck’s true “Best Friend”? pic.twitter.com/zkqJweEjUu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2024

Jacksonville, are you ready to witness the #CEO?! Catch Mercedes Moné LIVE this Wednesday in #AEW Dynamite: https://t.co/OAKmaTxDMl 🤑 pic.twitter.com/BntAtAhbIq — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 23, 2024