AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (1/11/23)

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Dynamite will feature The Elite vs. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in a Ladder Match, the final match of their Best Of 7 Series, which is currently tied. Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley has also been announced as a top match for tonight, as has AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight:

* We will hear from The Jericho Appreciation Society

* Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

* FTW Champion Hook and Jungle Boy vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm

* Best Of 7 Series Finale: The Elite vs. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in a Ladder Match