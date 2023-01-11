AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (1/11/23)

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.
Dynamite will feature The Elite vs. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in a Ladder Match, the final match of their Best Of 7 Series, which is currently tied. Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley has also been announced as a top match for tonight, as has AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm.
AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight:
* We will hear from The Jericho Appreciation Society
* Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley
* FTW Champion Hook and Jungle Boy vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty
* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm
* Best Of 7 Series Finale: The Elite vs. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in a Ladder Match