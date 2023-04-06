AEW Dynamite Results – April 5, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, as AEW Dynamite goes down tonight at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show, which emanates from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York is an MJF Day Celebration, Tony Khan’s very important announcement, FTR vs. The Gunns in a career vs. title match for the AEW Tag-Team Championships, as well as Jamie Hayter vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship and House of Black vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends for the AEW Trios Championships.

Also scheduled for the program this evening is HOOK vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Championship, Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson, Sammy Guevara vs. Komander, the Blackpool Combat Club will speak and The Acclaimed will reveal whether or not they will join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/5/2023)

This week’s AEW Dynamite show kicks off with the usual theme song and accompanying opening video and then we shoot inside the UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y.

Jay White & Juice Robinson Attack Ricky Starks

From there, Excalibur welcomes us to the show as fireworks explode in the venue. He informs us that we’re heading straight to the ring and “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts introduces “Absolute” Ricky Starks.

Starks heads to the ring for the highly-anticipated grudge match against Juice Robinson. As he settles in the ring, we hear The Bullet Club theme. Juice Robinson hits the ring from the side and attacks Starks.

Meanwhile, The Bullet Club logo flashes on the big screen and “Switchblade” Jay White rushes to the ring and assists Robinson in a beatdown of Starks as the crowd goes bonkers.

Starks tries fighting back but Robinson cuts him off. White hits his Bladerunner finisher on him and he and Robinson do The Bullet Club hand gesture together. They leave Starks laying and pose on the ropes in the corners of the ring.

Keith Lee Challenges Chris Jericho To A Fight

We shoot backstage to Tony Schiavone, who is standing by with Chris Jericho. The J.A.S. leader explains his disgust with Adam Cole’s return last week. He explains it was because his post-match celebration went on forever with Britt Baker while his friend Daniel Garcia was laid out and nobody cared.

In walks Keith Lee, with all grey or white hair and beard, who gets in Jericho’s face and challenges him to a fight next week in Milwaukee.

AEW Trios Championship

The House of Black (C) vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

Now it’s time for our first of four championship matches, as we return inside the UBS Arena where the lights go out. When they come back on, The House of Black make their way out to the ring accompanied by Julia Hart for a title defense.

As Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews settle in the ring with Hart, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see them still in the ring awaiting the arrival of their opponents.

On that note, Sue’s white van pulls in and Trent’s mom let’s her son, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy out after dropping them off at work. The trio make their way to the ring to a nice pop and it’s almost time for our first match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one, which sees Trent and Malakai kick things off for their respective teams. We see some back-and-forth action after a semi-slow start and then Trent starts to take over.

As Trent settles into the offensive lead, he tags in Chuck, who picks up where he left off, taking it to Black until The House of Black leader catches him with a big kick. Malakai tags in Brody King and the big man comes in chopping the piss out of Chuck.

They don’t stay in the ring long before each tagging out. Cassidy comes in and throws his sunglasses at Buddy Matthews, who also tags in. Matthews starts to settle in the offensive lead. Cassidy sells his wrist and his leg before Malakai is brought in. He lands a few shots and tags in Brody.

We see Brody run Chuck into the steel barricade. Cassidy back body-drops Malaki to the floor and then he knocks Matthews out to the ringside area as well. “Freshly Squeezed” heads to the top rope and leaps off with his hands in both pockets. Malakai and Matthews catch him and ram him into the ring apron.

Trent tries a running dive through the ropes but he too is caught by the duo, who slam him down to the floor. Brody follows up with a big splash on the Best Friends member and then we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Best Friends launch Cassidy onto The House of Black members at ringside. As the action resumes in the ring, we see LFI members seated at ringside watching the match unfold in the ring.

Cassidy does the wimpy kicks with his hands in his pockets spot after being left alone in the ring with Malakai. Malakai responds by kicking him in the grill. Trent fires up and hits all three members of The House of Black with pile-drivers one at a time. Matthews cuts off the trio’s momentum and finishes this one off with the pin fall victory.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The House of Black

Christian Cage Brings Back Luchasaurus

We shoot to the back and in a Stranger Things-style production, we see Christian Cage walking in a room and opening a door where a giant red light shines in, kind of like the Kenny Rogers sign affect on ole’ Cosmo Kramer’s apartment. Through he light pops a meaner looking Luchasaurus with a new look. He does the Mike Myers / Kane head turn and the brief segment wraps up.

AEW Women’s Championship

Jamie Hayter (C) vs. Riho

Now we return inside the UBS Arena where Riho’s theme hits and the former AEW Women’s Champion makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. She settles in the ring and her music fades down.

From there, the familiar sounds of Jamie Hayter’s theme hits and out comes the reigning, defending AEW Women’s Champion for our second of four title bouts scheduled for tonight’s show.

Accompanying Hayter to the ring is Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., who is holding a Hayter-aid sign in the Gatorade colors. The champion and challenger are in the ring, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

These two immediately get after it, going into a fast-paced brawl straight out of the gate. Riho ends up hitting a crazy top-rope splash onto the champ on the floor at ringside. Tony Schiavone points out Hayter’s head cracked into the floor upon the landing.

Back in the ring, the action continues. Riho heads to the top again but leaps off into the waiting arms of Hayter. The champ catches her and blasts her with a gut-buster for a close near fall attempt. The champ then settles into the offensive driver’s seat.

As the action continues, we see the two fighting on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Hayter hits a modified Rock Bottom with Riho bouncing violently off the hard part of the ring apron. Afterwards, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Hayter and Riho continue what turns into a vicious, hard-hitting back-and-forth battle until finally the champ connects with her finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, Hayter retains her AEW Women’s Championship in an excellent match.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s Champion: Jamie Hayter

Renee Paquette Interviews The Outcasts

After the match, we shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with The Outcasts. Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm make it clear they aren’t impressed with Jamie Hayter’s win over Riho, and that they’re on a mission to take the AEW Women’s Championship from her. Saraya tells fans to buy The Outcasts t-shirt as the segment wraps up.

The Acclaimed Aren’t Interested In J.A.S.

Now we shoot into the UBS Arena and J.A.S. members Matt Menard and Angelo Parker appear with Jake Hager in his goofy purple bucket hat. They talk about what makes their nipples hard and then tease The Acclaimed joining the J.A.S.

From there, The Acclaimed’s theme hits and out comes Max Caster and Anthony Bowens with Billy Gunn. Caster’s rap makes it clear they have no interest in joining the J.A.S. Somehow the J.A.S. guys are oblivious and mention them fighting together on Rampage.

They go to scissor with The Acclaimed but Billy Gunn interjects and says only professionals can scissor. The Acclaimed guys do their scissor routine and that appears to be it. We head to another commercial break.

MJF Day Celebration

When we return, we see a video package showing hometown hero MJF getting the proper welcome in Long Island throughout the day and then we shoot to Mike Rogers and his band playing music live in the arena.

They play some music and MJF emerges from the back to a rock star reaction and people chanting his name loudly inside the UBS Arena. He smiles and stops at a microphone podium at the top of the stage. He welcomes us to MJF Day.

MJF talks about it raining pennies from heaven in Long Island and then proceeds to sing the song in big-band music style. The crowd is somehow staying with it as he sings the whole song in goofy fashion and then makes his way to the ring.

A city politician presents MJF with a key to the city. MJF cuts in and tries to prevent the fans from crapping on him. He declares April 5 as MJF Day in the town of Oyster Bay. He talks about deserving it and gets the fans to do a “You deserve it!” chant by literally requesting one from the crowd.

The AEW Champion now goes on to insult the other pillars of AEW, mocking Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy and Darby Allin. He goes into story time and tells a tale about his childhood in Long Island.

From there, he tells a story about a teacher Mrs. Benedict who said he couldn’t become a wrestling champion. He calls her a stupid b*tch and tells everyone that they can be anything they want. He wraps up and asks who wants an encore singing performance.

One of his band members screws up and her lashes out at him until the man reveals himself to be Jungle Boy. A brawl breaks out but a ton of officials rush to the scene to break it up. As they continue to hold them back, we shift gears.

Sammy Guevara vs. Kommander

Now we hear the theme for Sammy Guevara and out comes “The Spanish God” of the Jericho Appreciation Society. He heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

The theme for Kommander hits and the masked man comes out and settles inside the squared circle as well. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Guevara hit a wicked diving spot from the ring to the floor.

Back in the ring, Guevara continues to dominate the action as we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Guevara is still in control of things, but not for long. Kommaner goes on an offensive tear from there.

We see the masked man walk the top-rope, running the entire length of the ring and then leaping and flipping and spinning before splashing onto Guevara on the floor. Back in the ring, he does a similar athletic display, but this time goes for a shooting star press. He lands on his feet when Guevara moves.

Kommander continues to give “The Spanish God” a run for his money. Guevara looks for the GTH but Kommaner avoids it and goes back on an offensive tear. Now we see Darby Allin watching on from the rafters.

Guevara gets on the top-rope in the corner. On the opposite corner, Kommander does the same. The two run towards each other and Guevara leaps first, followed by Kommander, who leaps into a cutter from Guevara. Crazy. Guevara follows up with a GTH for the win. Great match.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara Verbally Bashes MJF

After the match, Guevara gets on the mic and cuts a promo on MJF. He says the four pillars are responsible for building AEW, but he says people built MJF’s side for him. He uses himself as an example, pointing out that MJF succeeded because he was Cody Rhodes’ friend, then Tony Khan’s, then the Inner Circle, then The Pinnacle, then The Firm.

He claims MJF sold his soul to be here. He mentions how MJF only beat him when they wrestled because Shawn Spears hit him with a chair. He calls MJF a rich b*tch from sh*tty Long Island. He refuses to allow him to tear AEW down with his Bidding War of 2024.

He says he’s not using AEW to get somewhere else and is critical of his American Idol segment moments ago. He vows to become AEW Champion and take the title from Maxwell Jacob Friedman. After this, we head to another commercial.

FTW Championship

“All Ego” Ethan Page vs. HOOK (C)

When we return from the break, we see “All Ego” Ethan Page already in the ring ready for action in our third of four scheduled championship matches here on tonight’s Dynamite.

The familiar sounds of Action Bronson hits the house speakers in the UBS Arena and out comes HOOK for the latest defense of his FTW Championship. The bell sounds and Schiavone does the super-hard-sell for HOOK so Taz don’t have to.

HOOK immediately goes to work on Page, sending him to the floor. He goes to follow him out there but Page hits him with a cheap shot and shifts the momentum in his favor. He bounces HOOK off the steel ring post face-first.

We see Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy at ringside. He tells Hardy that this one is for him and goes back in the ring with HOOK and tries to hit him with a Twist of Fate. HOOK avoids it and ends up countering, hitting Page with a Twist of Fate of his own.

Isiah Kassidy hops on the ring apron on one side of the ring and provides a distraction to the referee. On the other side of the ring, Hardy jumps on the ring apron and blasts Page with a shot to the dome with the FTW title. HOOK slaps his Red Rum submission finisher on him and improves to a perfect 25-0 with an easy victory.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: HOOK

AEW ALL IN 2023 Set For Wembley Stadium In London, England

We shoot backstage to the newest member of the AEW broadcast team, Nigel McGuinness, who is standing by with AEW and ROH President Tony Khan. Nigel builds up Tony’s announcement and then Khan begins speaking.

He says five years ago, before AEW was founded, four pioneers, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks put on the biggest independent show of all-time, ALL IN. He says five years later, AEW is going to make their debut in London, England on Sunday, August 27 for the first-ever AEW ALL IN pay-per-view.

Khan introduces Adam Cole to reveal the location of the event. On 8/27, AEW is coming to Wembley Stadium.

Bryan Danielson Loves Blackpool Combat Club But Hates Amateurs

Now we return inside the UBS Arena where the familiar sounds of “Wild Thing” plays as Jon Moxley makes his way down to the ring along with fellow Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

The trio, accompanied by Bryan Danielson, proceed to beat the piss out of some enhancement talents and score a very quick-and-easy, as well as brutal, squash match victory.

After the match, Bryan Danielson gets on the mic and talks about his heel turn. He says he loves the Blackpool Combat Club. He loves Jon Moxley tearing at people’s mouths. He loves Claudio Castagnoli. He even loves Wheeler Yuta, even if he’s a “little sh*thead.”

Danielson goes on to call the guys they just beat amateurs. “Hangman” Adam Page’s theme hits and out he comes as Danielson yells into the mic “here comes another amateur.”

“Hangman” settles in the ring and immediately starts swinging. Just as fast, however, the Blackpool Combat Club guzzles him up and beats him down. Danielson continues ranting as the beatdown continues. He talks about loving his fellow BCC members. He says Hangman doesn’t even know what love is, and that’s why no one is coming out to help him.

The fans break out in a loud “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant for whatever reason. Danielson says AEW needs to be fixed up from all these amateurs. He then proceeds to yell the word “amateurs” over and over and over and over and over again.

Now Danielson pulls out a screwdriver as the BCC guys hold Page and he proceeds to stab it into the face of “Hangman” until he bleeds. He gets back on the mic and says “Hangman” is an amateur. He claims the BCC guys are the only real professional wrestlers in AEW.

AEW Careers vs. AEW Tag-Team Championships

FTR vs. The Gunns (C)

When we return from the break, we see “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts in the ring beginning his formal ring introductions for our main event of the evening, which will feature our fourth out of four scheduled championship matches here this evening.

FTR’s theme hits and the crowd in Long Island explodes as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler emerge from the back. They head to the ring for our final bout of what has been a jam-packed show.

Now their music dies down and 50 Cent’s “Many Men” plays for the reigning and defending AEW Tag-Team Champions hits. The Gunns emerge to a ton of boos. Austin and Colten Gunn head to the ring.

We see some good back-and-forth action with FTR dominating out of the gate, but just as Austin and Colten start to shift the offensive momentum in their favor, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues.

As we settle back in from the break, Wheeler finally makes the much-needed tag to the fresh Harwood. Harwood hits the ring and starts tearing into one member of The Gunns. The other comes in from behind but Harwood starts wearing him out as well. He plants him into the mat with a short-armed clothesline.

He goes for the same thing on Austin but Austin avoids it and gets Harwood on the mat. Harwood rolls him up with an inside cradle but Austin kicks out at two to keep this one alive. From there, he scoops up Harwood for a slam but Wheeler hits a top-rope drop-kick to knock Harwood on top of Austin for another close pin attempt.

FTR continues to dominate and build to a spot where they hit their trademark spiked pile driver spot off the ropes in the corner. They go for the immediate follow-up pin attempt, but somehow Gunn kicks out to keep this going.

All four men end up in the ring. FTR goes for the Big Rigg, but The Gunns avoid it. They try and take over but FTR ends up hitting their Big Rigg successfully. They go for the follow-up pin attempt but Colten breaks it up.

The referee wants to disqualify The Gunns but opts not to due to the high stakes involved in this main event contest. Austin sends Harwood into Wheeler and after the two clunk heads, he goes for the pin on Harwood. We see Dax kick out and then Austin does a “bye bye” wave to the camera.

Austin picks Dax up and hooks him for a Pedigree, even doing the Triple H arms out “roar” gesture. Harwood rolls him up and covers him but Austin kicks out. Dax goes for an inside cradle but again Austin kicks out. Austin with a blatant low blow again trying to force the ref to DQ them.

The ref goes to do it but Cash grabs the ref’s arm as he goes to wave to the time keeper. He begs the ref not to. Austin hits a cheap shot to knock Cash to the floor. He picks up Dax and sets him on the top-rope before climbing up after him. Dax knocks him down and recovers.

We see Colten slide the title into Austin but the ref sees this and steps on it. As he goes to dump it out of the ring, the other belt is thrown in and Austin grabs it and cuddles with it so it’s not in view.

Dax leaps off the top-rope with a flying headbutt but Austin moves the title and Dax slams into it head first. He rolls him over for the cover but Dax somehow kicks out. The crowd goes bonkers for that. Harwood and Wheeler hit a big spot out of the corner on Austin and Colten and they both go for the pin at the same time.

The ref makes the count and FTR wins. We have new AEW World Tag-Team Champions and the crowd in Long Island loves it. The streamers pour out of the ceiling. Mark Briscoe heads to the ring from the back to celebrate with them. The show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW AEW Tag-Team Champions: FTR