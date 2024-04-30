WWE Legend Swerve Strickland Should Have Been Last Week’s AEW Dynamite Focus

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland should have been the focus of last week’s post-Dynasty episode of Dynamite.

Ray said, “What I needed to see was my newly crowned AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Swerve Strickland, with a hero’s entrance. The first person you see live in Daily’s Place, with his brand-new championship over his shoulder.”

On the TBS Championship angle getting more screen time than Strickland:

“I have no problem with the ladies getting that talking time, I want to know why they got so much talking time and Swerve got none.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.