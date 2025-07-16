Confirmed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (7/16/2025)

AEW Dynamite returns tonight from the historic Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, with a loaded lineup following the events of All In: Texas. Newly crowned AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page is set to kick off the broadcast with a live in-ring promo, marking the first time the World Title will be seen on television in 2025. Page, who dethroned Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view, will also compete in a blockbuster trios match later in the night as he teams with Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Briscoe to face The Death Riders—Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta—in a high-stakes showdown.

Also on the card, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will address the audience in a special victory speech following her win over Mercedes Moné at All In. The women’s division continues to shine tonight with a high-stakes $100k Four-Way Fight featuring Kris Statlander, Thekla, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale, blending two heated rivalries into one chaotic contest with major implications for future title contention.

In an international showcase of talent, AEW presents an All-Star 8-Man Tag Match featuring ROH World Champion Bandido, Brody King, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and JetSpeed taking on TNA’s Josh Alexander, CMLL standout Rey Hechicero, and The Young Bucks. The match stems from a confrontation between Bandido and Hechicero at ROH Supercard and is expected to deliver fireworks as stars from across the wrestling world collide in the AEW ring.

WWE Hall of Famer and returning AEW star Adam Copeland is also scheduled to speak live for the first time since his shocking return at All In: Texas. With Copeland’s comeback still fresh in fans’ minds, tonight’s segment could offer insight into his next chapter in AEW. The show will also feature a hard-hitting singles match between rising international stars Mascara Dorada and “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, who are both looking to climb the AEW ranks.

Tonight’s Dynamite is part of AEW’s multi-week residency in Chicago and promises major developments as new champions settle in and top contenders emerge. With MJF holding a guaranteed title shot after his Casino Gauntlet win and Athena now the number one contender to Toni Storm, the road to AEW’s next major event is already heating up. AEW Dynamite airs live tonight at 8 PM ET on TNT and streams on HBO Max.