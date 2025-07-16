Tony Khan Announces Several Late Additions To Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The lineup has grown quite a bit for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show in “The Windy City.”

Heading into tonight’s show at 8/7c from Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, Tony Khan hopped on X to make several late additions to the advertised lineup.

Scheduled for tonight’s show on TBS and HBO Max are the following matches and segments:

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland live

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada

* 100k 4-Way Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata* All Star 8 Man Tag: Bandido, Brody King, Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander, The Young Bucks & Hechicero

* The Death Riders vs. Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs

* “Timeless” Toni Storm’s Victory Celebration

* New AEW World Champion Hangman Page to open the show

TONIGHT!#AEWAllInTexas changed the landscape of AEW forever. Find out what happens next LIVE on #AEWDynamite! Be there at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/Xpo5InsWSn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2025

