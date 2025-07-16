Tony Khan Announces Several Late Additions To Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The lineup has grown quite a bit for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show in “The Windy City.”
Heading into tonight’s show at 8/7c from Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, Tony Khan hopped on X to make several late additions to the advertised lineup.
Scheduled for tonight’s show on TBS and HBO Max are the following matches and segments:
* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland live
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada
* 100k 4-Way Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata* All Star 8 Man Tag: Bandido, Brody King, Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander, The Young Bucks & Hechicero
* The Death Riders vs. Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs
* “Timeless” Toni Storm’s Victory Celebration
* New AEW World Champion Hangman Page to open the show
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.