AEW Dynamite is live from the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois tonight at 8/7c on HBO Max and TBS.

Advertised heading into the show this evening is an opening segment with new AEW World Champion Hangman Page, we will hear from Adam Copeland, and AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will have her All In: Texas “Victory Celebration.”

Additionally, the show will feature Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada, Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata in a $100k 4-Way Fight, Bandido, Brody King & JetSpeed vs. Josh Alexander, Hechicero & The Young Bucks in an All-Star 8 Man Tag, and The Death Riders vs. Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – JULY 16, 2025

This week’s show kicks off with a cold open inside the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Ill., as Tony Schiavone is seen standing in the middle of the ring.

Hangman Page Kicks Off This Week’s Show

He then introduces the brand new AEW World Champion Hangman Page, who limps his way to the ring to deafening “Cowboy sh*t!” chants. He settles in the ring to a sustained standing ovation, followed by the obligatory, “You deserve it!” chants. Hangman says some of the people saying that don’t seem to understand things properly.

Hangman goes on to say it is the fans that deserve it. The fans cheer and then break out in a loud “We deserve it!” chant. Hangman says for everyone in the building tonight, everyone in Texas and everyone at home, every single week, they are the ones who needed and demanded and supported a grass roots, do-it-yourself approach to pro wrestling.

Page says the fans are the ones who started a revolution that changed the wrestling world. They are the ones who created All Elite Wrestling. Fans break out in a loud “AEW! AEW!” chant, and then a “Thank you, Hangman!” chant, as Hangman mentions fans deserving to see the AEW title and it being held by someone who has the gratitude for them.

He goes on to thank several individual people for being the AEW World Champion. Among them are Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Adam Copeland, The Opps, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay and even Swerve Strickland, the last of whom he questions if he helped him to help himself, or to help AEW or for once to actually help Hangman. That wraps up the opening segment.

The Young Bucks Downgrade In Lifestyle Begins

After a lengthy recap video package looking back at highlights and key moments from the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view over the weekend, we return to footage of The Young Bucks duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, now no longer AEW EVPs, arriving in an Uber, and having to carry their own bags.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada

Back inside the Aragon Ballroom, Kyle Fletcher makes his entrance for our opening contest. Commentary looks back at All In Texas and Dustin Rhodes winning the TNT Championship as Fletcher enters the ring, and out next is Mascara Dorada. The bell sounds and off we go.

Early on, we see Fletcher looking all business, as he charges at Dorada in the corner for some stomps, wearing the luchador down to boos from the crowd. Dorada starts to fight back but is sent to the ropes by the Protostar, as the crowd lets Don Callis know how they feel about him.

Dorada hits the ropes for speed leading to an exchange between he and Fletcher, until Dorada sends him to the mat with an arm drag. Shoulder to Kyle from the ropes before going up top for a missile dropkick to keep Fletcher down…but Kyle manages to send the luchador to the outside before going for a dive, only for Dorada to evade him

This sets him up for a torneo that sends the Protostar to the floor. He brings Fletcher back to the ring, but it’s Kyle who takes control of the match now. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress, culminating with Fletcher hitting his brainbuster-style finisher for the win.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

The Young Bucks Make Nice With Don Callis

“Earlier today” backstage footage is shown again of The Young Bucks’ continued downgrade in lifestyle. We see the two walking the backstage area and being mocked for their big loss at All In: Texas before bumping into Marina Shafir on their way to their locker room.

We see a stagehand scratching out the EVP note on the label to really emphasize their predicament. As the staffer walks away, Ricochet and the Gates of Agony appear to needle them even more about it before walking off. Don Callis appears. He says it’s a shame how losing one match means these two are being treated like jobbers.

Don Callis says now that Kenny Omega is “dead” he’s willing to help the Bucks out. They think about this before one points outto the other how they need as many friends as they can get right now. They eventually begrudgingly hug it out with Callis, stepping into the locker room. The show heads to another commercial break.

Backstage With MJF & The Hurt Syndicate

Now we shoot to backstage footage filmed immediately after AEW All In: Texas. MVP is standing with MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. He begs for one of these legendary tag teams to step up and try and take the tag titles from Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

MJF, meanwhile, congratulates Hangman Page on winning the AEW World Championship. He says it would’ve been easy to beat “dictator Jon” Moxley, but with Page he has something to prove. He loses his cool and yells that Hangman is not the best. MJF is the best. He says he doesn’t even need his Casino Gauntlet contract, it’s just “a break glass in case of emergency” situation.