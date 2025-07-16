Jim Ross Suffered Bad Fall Ahead Of AEW All In Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer and iconic wrestling announcer Jim Ross has revealed that he suffered a “bad fall” during AEW’s All In weekend in Dallas, an incident that occurred just days before the major pay-per-view event. Speaking on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross provided a detailed account of the ordeal and offered an update on his recovery.

According to Ross, the fall took place in his hotel room on Thursday night ahead of the event. What made the situation even more difficult was that he didn’t have access to a phone, as he had accidentally left it behind in an Uber earlier that evening. “I’m still recovering from Dallas. I had a bad fall on Thursday night in my hotel room,” Ross explained. “I was lucky. I wasn’t down for the count, but I had a hell of a fall and soft tissue… I didn’t break anything, I don’t think. I didn’t have my phone… I just went to bed. And it was challenging.”

Ross, who has dealt with a number of health setbacks in recent years, stated that while the incident was painful, he avoided any fractures or serious long-term injuries. Still, he acknowledged that the recovery process has been slow and painful due to his age. “I’m still sore, to this very minute, I’m still sore,” Ross admitted. “The older you get, the slower you heal. And that’s kind of my situation right now. Just slow to heal. But I’ll make it. I’ll be alright. It’s not the first time that’s happened to me.”

Despite the fall and lingering soreness, the legendary broadcaster made his return to commentary at AEW All In: Texas on Saturday, July 12. Ross received a thunderous ovation from the Texas crowd when he appeared at ringside to call the final two matches of the evening, including the AEW World Championship bout between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page.

Ross’s resilience and dedication to the business remain hallmarks of his career. While he continues to recover from the incident, his All In performance once again showcased the legendary voice that has guided wrestling fans through decades of iconic moments.