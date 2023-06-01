AEW Dynamite Results – May 31, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s show is the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view, the return of TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander to Dynamite and we will hear from Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita after their involvement in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double Or Nothing.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Chris Jericho & Saraya vs. Adam Cole & Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. The Gates of Agony, Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Big Bill vs. Trent Baretta in Trios action, Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Women’s title, The Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. The Blackpool Combat Club, as well as another announcement from Tony Khan regarding AEW Collision.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/31/2023)

The regular “Light the fuse …” theme song and accompanying cold open video package airs to get us officially off-and-running with the post-Double Or Nothing 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Lucha Bros & Bandido

From there, we shoot inside the arena and the camera pans the crowd as Excalibur welcomes us to the show. Joining him on commentary is Tony Schiavone and Taz, as well as the special guest commentator for our opening match, Bryan Danielson.

“Wild Thing” plays and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club trio of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. As the trio settles in the ring, we hear from “The American Dragon” on commentary that Don Callis has something big to say later tonight.

Now the theme for The Lucha Bros hits and fireworks and pyro explodes as Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix make their way down to the ring. The ROH Tag-Team Champions are joined by their partner for this opening Trios bout, Bandido.

After playing to the crowd a bit, all six men start duking it out and the B.C.C. jumps into the early lead in these exchanges. They hit the ropes, however, and all three run into super kicks that knocks them to the floor.

Penta, Rey and Bandido all go to run and dive through the ropes, but Mox, Claudio and Yuta catch all three of them coming out. Now the action continues on the floor, as the B.C.C. continue to dominate as Danielson sings their praises on commentary.

Back in the ring, the bell finally sounds to get the match officially off-and-running. We see Yuta and Bandido representing their respective teams in the initial outing. Yuta jumps into the offensive driver’s seat and starts to work over Bandido as Danielson points out specific things like ‘lax covers that Yuta has improved on.

We see Bandido take over and hoist Yuta up for his super-delayed suplex. The fans count all the way to 60 as Bandido holds him upside down while Penta and Fenix hold Mox and Claudio in arm-bars on the mat. He finally suplexes him down and the crowd explodes.

Penta and Fenix look for a double-team finisher on Yuta off the ropes but Yuta fights his way out of it. Fenix starts hitting corkscrew kicks on anything that moves. Penta hits a big back-stabber on Castagnoli. The crowd pops as Yuta and Penta each crawl to their respective corners.

Bandido tags back in and springboards off the ropes for a cross body splash, but Yuta moves and Bandido crashes out on the floor, where Mox and Claudio hit a spiked pile driver on the popular masked performer as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Mox stretching Bandido on the mat in the ring as the fans try and rally behind the stalled-suplex king. Claudio and Fenix each tag in and it is Fenix who takes the hot tag and fires up on offense for a big comeback for his team.

Fenix tags in Penta and the two hit stereo super kicks to Castagnoli. Penta follows that up by connecting with a sling blade on the master of the giant swing. After a DDT, we see Claudio clothesline his way to some much-needed time to recover.

Yuta and Bandido end up as the legal two men in the ring and the two proceed to trade punches, forearms and elbows about as long as Bandido held Yuta up in the air for the longest stalled suplex in pro wrestling history earlier in the contest.

We see Bandido and The Lucha Bros fire up and pick up the pace, hitting high spot after high spot until we finally head into the finish of the bout, which sees Yuta score the pin fall victory for the Blackpool Combat Club. Bryan Danielson heads to the ring to raise Yuta’s hand and celebrate with the B.C.C. after the big win.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

The Dark Order Confront “Hangman” Adam Page & The Elite

We shoot to the locker room of The Elite where we see Alex Marvez standing by with “Hangman” Adam Page and The Young Bucks. Jackson talks about how the Blackpool Combat Club bring out the worst in them. He uses his attempt to blow another man’s face off with an explosive sneaker at Double Or Nothing as evidence.

As “Hangman” Adam Page goes to continue, in comes The Dark Order making jokes and mocking Jackson’s foot injuries and teases “Hangman” about being too busy to talk right now because he’s living it up with his new crew with The Elite. We head to another commercial break.

Bullet Club Gold Brawl With FTR & Ricky Starks

Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring when we return from the break. He introduces his guests at this time — “Switchblade” Jay White and Juice Robinson. The Bullet Club Gold duo head down to the ring and their music winds down.

We hear the duo talk about their ongoing issues with “Absolute” Ricky Starks. They then question why FTR stuck their respective noses in their business and came to the aid of Starks. White mocks them for being “slow southern boys” that “look pretty dumb, too.”

FTR’s theme hits and out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The two teams bicker back-and-forth and then things get physical. This leads to Starks coming out with a steel chair and chasing off the Bullet Club Gold duo to end the segment.

Tony Khan Confirms CM Punk For AEW Collision Premiere

Now we shoot to Tony Khan. The AEW and ROH President makes his advertised “important announcement” regarding the series premiere of AEW Collision on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The show will feature the highly-anticipated AEW return of “The Best in the World” CM Punk.

Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Big Bill vs. Trent Baretta

We head back to the ring after the Tony Khan announcement, as it’s time for our second match of the evening. With that said, the Best Friends theme hits and out comes Trent Baretta for Trios action.

Baretta settles in the ring and his music fades down. Now Big Bill makes his way out and settles in the ring as well. The Mogul Embassy leader Shane “Swerve” Strickland is last out and now the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

After some early back-and-forth action sees Trent faring well, things spill out to the floor and it’s all downhill for the Best Friends member for there. Big Bill starts to Donkey Kong him and take over. He heads back in the ring and lets out a war scream into the camera as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Big Bill still dominating the action. He hits a big double-superplex off the top-rope on Swerve and Trent. After that, Trent starts to fire up. He hits a big suplex on Swerve but is put down hard by Big Bill with his Bossman Slam. Moments later, Swerve gets the pin fall for the victory.

Winner: Shane “Swerve” Strickland

Kris Statlander Gets Emotional Talking About Her Return

We shoot to a video package featuring an emotional Kris Statlander talking about her surprise return at AEW Double or Nothing and how she defeated Jade Cargill to end her undefeated streak and capture the TBS Women’s Championship. She vows to make this the best TBS Women’s Championship reign ever.

Renee Paquette Interviews The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

Now we head back to the entrance ramp where we see Renee Paquette, who introduces her guests at this time, The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn. Their theme hits and out they come to a big pop from the San Diego crowd.

Paquette talks about how they came up short in their attempt to capture the AEW Trios Championships from The House of Black at AEW Double or Nothing. Gunn seems to take the blame for the loss, but Max Caster tells him not to, noting “we win as a team and we lose as a team.”

Anthony Bowens takes over from there, leading the crowd in showing “Daddy Ass” some love and hyping up their mission to ensure Billy Gunn gets to capture championship gold at least one final team in his career. They have the Trios titles still in their sights.

Tony Schiavone In-Ring Interview With Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita

We head to a commercial break after The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn segment. When we return from the break, we see Tony Schiavone in the ring. He introduces his guests at this time, Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita.

The two settle in the ring and Callis tries to talk, but is getting nuclear heat, being booed out of the building by the San Diego crowd inside the Viejas Arena. This is literally Dominik Mysterio levels of heat.

Callis goes on to hype Konosuke Takeshita as the new and improved version of Kenny Omega. He blames Omega for tearing apart his family and vows to create a new family that takes he and The Elite out for good.

Wardlow & Arn Anderson With A Message For Luchasaurus

It looks like Luchasaurus is next!

We shoot to a vignette that features new comments from “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson and TNT Champion Wardlow. The two talk about getting past Christian Cage in the ladder match at AEW Double Or Nothing and mention to Luchasaurus to bring it on if he’s got next.

Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Gates Of Agony

Now it’s time to return to the ring for our next match of the evening. With that in mind, the theme song for the Gates of Agony hits and out comes the members of The Mogul Embassy for advertised tag-team action here on Dynamite.

They settle into the ring and their music dies down. Now the theme for the first of their two opponents hits, as fan-favorite Darby Allin makes his way out to an explosive pop from the San Diego crowd.

Allin stops and the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s theme hits. Out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” one himself, and the AEW International Champion joins Allin in the ring for this intriguing tag-team tilt.

We hear the bell as Gates of Agony immediately ambush Allin and Cassidy coming out of the gate. After we see Darby and Cassidy take over and hit some crowd-pleasing high spots, Bishop and his partner begin beating the duo down.

The Gates of Agony take over and begin beating down an isolated Darby Allin to the dismay of the fans inside Viejas Arena. As this continues, we see The Mogul Embassy’s Prince Nana, Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland make their way out to get a closer look at the action.

As the action spills out to the floor, we see the Gates of Agony duo continue to pulverize Allin, whipping him into the barricade and then launching him over it and into the crowd. After this, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Darby still very much on the wrong end of a one-sided beat down, however he starts to show signs of life and eventually makes the much-needed tag to Orange Cassidy.

The AEW International Champion hits the ring with a ton of energy and starts knocking both members of The Gates of Agony all over the ring and ringside area, as the fans break out in a loud “Freshly Squeezed! Freshly Squeezed!” chant.

Darby ends up tagging back in shortly after this and he heads to the top-rope, where he leaps off backwards, connecting with his Coffin Drop for the pin fall victory in another great match.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin

“The Icon” Sting Returns To Help Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy

After the match, we see Prince Nana, Brian Cage and Shane “Swerve” Strickland head to the ring to join The Gates of Agony in confronting Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. This leads to “The Icon” Sting running out with his baseball bat and chasing them off for a big pop.

MJF Boasts Winning Four Pillars Co-Main Event At AEW DoN

From there, we shoot to pre-recorded footage that shows MJF backstage after his successful AEW World Championship victory over Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in the Four Pillars co-main event of AEW Double Or Nothing this past weekend.

He boasts beating Darby with something as simple as a head-lock take-over once again as proof that he’s running out of competition in All Elite Wrestling. We head to another commercial break after this.

Jungle Boy Provides An Assist For HOOK

We shoot back to the ring when we return from the break and we see Tony Schiavone introducing his guest at this time when all of a sudden the theme song for HOOK plays. The commentators play the surprise as he heads to the ring.

LFI comes out and they surround the ring and threaten him. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry’s theme hits and out he comes to run off the LFI guys. He heads in the ring after and gives HOOK a pound and the two share a moment of mutual respect.

Renee Paquette Interviews Toni Storm

After this we head backstage where Renee Paquette is joined by The Outcasts. Toni Storm gloats about being head-and-shoulders above everyone in the AEW women’s division.

She vows to be a fighting champion and talks about how lucky fans will be this weekend to see her at AEW House Rules non-televised events.

TBS Women’s Championship

Kris Statlander (C) vs. Nyla Rose

Now we head back inside the arena where Nyla Rose’s theme hits and out she comes to the ring for our next match of the evening. She settles inside the squared circle and her theme music dies down.

The theme for her opponent hits and out comes the reigning and defending TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander for the first defense of her newly won title, which she captured by ending the undefeated streak of Jade Cargill at AEW Double Or Nothing.

With both ladies settled in the ring, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Statlander taking it to Rose early on, but the bigger, stronger Rose takes over and starts rag-dolling the new champ around the ring.

As the action continues with Rose still very much in the offensive driver’s seat, we see her land a big suplex on Statlander on the turnbuckles in the corner. Taya Valkyrie is shown watching this on a monitor backstage.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see Statlander starting to fight back as the fans rally behind her, but ultimately Rose maintains control.

Rose hits a big cannonball splash on Statlander on the floor. She hits a second one on the floor and then whips her into the barricade and connects with a third one on there. Back in the ring, Rose hits a big choke slam for a close near fall.

Statlander connects with a jaw breaker and then heads to the top-rope. She leaps off and connects with an amazing 450 splash for the pin fall victory to pick up her first defense of hew newly won TBS Women’s Championship.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Kris Statlander

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Adam Cole vs. Saraya & Chris Jericho

It’s main event time here on the post-Double Or Nothing 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. With that said, we head down to the ring for our final match of the evening, which will be a featured mixed tag-team bout.

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.’s entrance theme music and out comes the wildly popular women’s wrestling star. She stops and is joined by her boyfriend, Adam Cole. The fan-favorite duo head to the ring and settle inside.

The theme for Saraya hits and out comes The Outcasts member, yelling into the camera. Her music stops and the theme for her partner for tonight, Chris Jericho hits. “The Wizard” emerges and the two head to the ring.

Now we hear the bell sound to officially get this one off-and-running. Chris Jericho and Adam Cole kick things off for their respective teams in the early goings. We see some good back-and-forth action and then Jericho takes over.

Jericho and Cole duke it out at ringside on the floor and then head back into the ring, where Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. each tag in. The two meet in the middle of the ring and start trading hockey punches.

Baker gets screwed by interference from Jericho and the crowd boos like crazy. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Baker starting to finally fight back into the lead but is screwed over by Ruby Soho and Toni Storm at ringside.

Hikaru Shida comes out with a kendo stick and starts swinging wildly at any-and-everything that moves. The action resumes in the ring with Jericho and Cole duking it out. We see Jericho get splashed on by Baker to shift the momentum back in the favor of Cole and Baker.

Cole follows up and beats down Jericho. He waits for him to get up and looks to connect with his Panama Sunrise out of the corner, but Jericho counters and puts Cole in the Walls of Jericho. The fans pop as Cole screams in pain.

With Jericho cranking back looking to finish Cole off, we see Baker standing behind him. She puts on the glove and heads over and slaps her Lockjaw submission finisher on Jericho. Jericho looks close to tapping when Saraya breaks things up.

Floyd the bat comes into play but before Jericho can use it, we see Cole and Baker start landing super kicks on any-and-everyone that moves. Baker tags Cole in as Jericho crawls across the ring. Cole pulls the knee pad down and tells Jericho, “I told you!” before Lowering The Boom for the pin fall victory in an excellent main event.

After the match, Chris Jericho throws a hissy fit reminiscent of his initial heel turn way back in the day in WCW, as he grabs a steel chair at ringside and starts blasting it into the steel ring post over-and-over again out of frustration.

The commentators talk us through some highlights from the main event and then we see Cole and Baker celebrating in the ring as Jericho and Saraya head to the back dejected. Excalibur talks us off the air on that note, and that’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Adam Cole