AEW Dynamite Results – November 1, 2023

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS live tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as the road to AEW Full Gear 2023 continues.

On tap for tonight’s show in championship action is “Hangman” Adam Page & The Young Bucks vs. Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony for the ROH 6-Man Tag-Team titles, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International title, as well as Willow Nightingale vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s title.

Also scheduled in non-title action is Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, an appearance by Adam Copeland, Tony Khan’s announcement, as well as Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/1/2023)

We see a detailed recap of what went down on last week’s show and then we shoot live backstage to Renee Paquette, who introduces her guest at this time, AEW World Champion and one-half of the ROH World Tag-Team Champions, MJF.

Renee Paquette With MJF, Adam Cole & The Kingdom

Paquette brings up MJF’s match tonight against Bullet Club Gold and how he must find three partners to join him. He first mentions how he wants to get some advice from his bro-chacho for life, Adam Cole, who he has on a live stream right now.

Cole appears on the monitor behind MJF and Paquette and talks about how Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history and his best friend. He tells him he should consider Samoa Joe’s recent offer to have his back.

MJF isn’t sure about that but then mentions how he’s going to defend these ROH World Tag-Team Championships for them at AEW Full Gear 2023. He walks off to handle his business for tonight. We then hear “Adam! Adam!” and up in his wheel chair comes Roderick Strong with The Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

He asks Cole if he can’t tell by now that MJF truly is “The Devil.” Cole isn’t in the mood. Strong yells “Adam! Adam!” and the live backstage cold open wraps up on that note.

Now we shoot live inside the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. for the first time tonight. The “Light the fuse…” theme plays as the camera pans the crowd and fireworks explode. Excalibur welcomes us to the show and then sends it down to the ring for our opening contest.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

“The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts is shown standing in the center of the ring. He begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger for our first match of the evening, which features the AEW International Championship on-the-line.

Orange Cassidy’s theme hits and out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” one for the latest defense of his title. As he settles inside the squared circle, Tony Schiavone and Taz join Excalibur on commentary to talk us through video highlights of Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada breaking Bryan Danielson’s orbital bone during their tag-team match against he and Claudio Castagnoli last week.

The theme for Cassidy wraps up and now the entrance tune for Claudio Castagnoli hits. Out comes a very determined-looking former ROH World Champion accompanied by fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta. The two settle in the ring as Cassidy hangs back on the floor at ringside.

Castagnoli’s tune dies down and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Cassidy charges at Castagnoli in the middle of the ring, but doesn’t connect with anything as the BCC member side-steps him. The two continue to mix it up and Cassidy gains the early offensive upper-hand, beating down Claudio in the corner as the fans cheer him on.

Claudio starts to fight back and after hitting a modified rip-cord / back-breaker move with authority, we see the “Freshly Squeezed” one is down and out now, with the BCC member now in a comfortable offensive lead. Cassidy rolls out to the floor to try and avoid Castagnoli, who comes out after him and rolls him back in the ring. Cassidy rolls right back out and Claudio does the same.

A third time, Cassidy rolls out to the floor to avoid the fight from Castagnoli and to try and clear the cobwebs and recover as much as possible before re-engaging. Cassidy does start to fight back now and he sends Castagnoli out to the floor. He builds up a full head of steam and charges out after Claudio through the ropes, looking for a suicide dive into a tornado DDT on the floor, however Castagnoli catches him and muscles him high in the air for a military press, before slamming him down with authority on the unforgiving ringside barricade.

The commentators talk us through highlights of that spot, which appears to show Cassidy suffering some sort of elbow injury. Wheeler Yuta gets too-close for comfort, so HOOK comes out to make sure nothing happens. The referee of the match notices this and ends up ejecting both Yuta and HOOK from the ringside area. Castagnoli hoists a lifeless Cassidy up over his shoulders and walks up the ring steps with him like that.

He also steps through the ropes like that and sits him on the top-rope. Cassidy knocks Castagnoli down but ends up climbing back up. He muscles Cassidy up for a delayed vertical avalanche suplex off the top-rope for a huge pop. After that, Cassidy rolls out to the floor at ringside again. Excalibur then talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this exciting AEW International Championship opener continues.

When we return from the break, we see Castagnoli is still dominating the action. Cassidy starts to fight back, looking for the Stundog Millionaire. Castagnoli ends up taking back over and locking Cassidy in a cross between a giant swing and a sleeper-hold. Cassidy fades but ends up hanging on and fighting back. He hits his trademark Beach Break spot and then Castagnoli ends up on the floor with the referee counting him out. Castagnoli just makes it into the ring before the count of ten.