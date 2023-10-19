AEW Dynamite Results – October 18, 2023

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS from the Ford Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s show is the annual Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale for a shot at MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring, Adam Copeland will give his ‘Rated-R Rebuttal’ to Christian Cage, Sting will address the fans and Kenny Omega goes one-on-one against Kyle Fletcher.

Also scheduled for the program this evening is Penta El Zero Miedo taking on Jay White, Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women’s Championship against Emi Sakura, “Timeless” Toni Storm debuts her latest Blockbuster Film, and Jim Ross sits down with Nick Wayne and his mother.

AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/18/2023)

The usual “Light the fuse …” theme and opening video hits and then we shoot inside the Ford Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX. where fireworks explode as the camera pans the crowd.

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay White

Excalibur welcomes us to the show and is joined on commentary by Tony Schiavone and Taz as we hear the familiar sounds of Penta El Zero Miedo’s theme song. One-half of The Lucha Bros heads to the ring accompanied by Alex Abrahantes for our opening contest.

Out next is his opponent, Jay White, who makes his way to the ring wearing MJF’s AEW World Championship that he stole. “Switchblade” heads to the ring accompanied by fellow Bullet Club Gold members Juice Robinson and The Gunns.

When White nears the ringside area, Penta launches himself from the ring to the floor, splashing onto the Bullet Club Gold guys. He actually misses White, so White capitalizes on a fallen Penta. Penta fights back and takes over and then brings the action into the ring for a diving double stomp off the top-rope.

The bell sounds as Penta lands and goes for a cover. White kicks out at two and the action continues with Penta sending White into the corner and blasting him with a big chop. White rolls out to the floor to regroup as the fans chant for Penta, who is off to a strong start. Penta goes for a dive but Colten Gunn sweeps his leg from ringside.

“Switchblade” recovers and hits a big DDT that slows Penta down and allows him to shift the offensive momentum in his favor. White goes to work on Penta as the fans try and rally behind The Lucha Bros member. White continues to dominate the action and then starts taunting the fans in Rosenberg.

Jay White hits a snap-suplex and then takes Penta out to the floor, where Bullet Club Gold taunts him as White continues to lay a beat down on him. He picks him up and hits a front suplex on the hard part of the ring apron. He rolls him back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out at the count of two.

Now we see White taking the loose part of Penta’s mask in the back and he ties it in a knot on the bottom rope. White then stomps the hell out of him. The referee unties it for Penta and White continues to take it to him with vicious knees and then a back suplex into the turnbuckles in the corner. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see Penta fighting back into the offensive lead. He sends White out to the floor and builds up a full head of steam before flipping over the top-rope and splashing onto “Switchblade” on the floor. He stands up and roars directly into the camera as the fans roar behind him in the background.

The two start trading vicious back-and-forth chops in the ring. White complains that Penta has his body covered up, so Penta pulls up the shirt part of his ring attire and takes it off. They continue to trade chops and then Penta starts to take over. He hits a big death valley driver for a close near fall.

Penta has White set up for the Sling Blade but The Gunns hop on the ring apron. While the referee is dealing with them, Juice Robinson jumps on the apron on the other side of the ring and decks Penta, who turns into a Bladerunner from White. White gets the pin fall victory in a good opener.

Winner: Jay White

Jay White Sends A Message To MJF, Juice Robinson Talks Main Event

After the match, White gets on the mic while holding the AEW World Championship that he stole from MJF. He begins by mocking MJF, “Cut my music, cut my music.” He sends a message to MJF ahead of their showdown for the title at AEW Full Gear.

Juice Robinson then gets on the mic and vows that he will win the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale in the main event tonight. He says he’ll then beat MJF in Philadelphia for the Dynamite Diamond Ring and pawn it. He talks about his $19.95 ring that White gave him from TJ Maxx being worth more than MJF’s.

The fans chant “TJ Maxx! TJ Maxx!” The Gunns finish with their “We’ve got two words for ya … Gunns up!” catchphrase to wrap up the post-match promo segment.

Backstage With MJF & The Acclaimed

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with the AEW World Champion MJF. He addresses what White just said about him and what Robinson said about tonight’s Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale.

The Acclaimed approach him and Max Caster talks about how they should all team up and then scissor. MJF says “how about, no?” Caster says how about he wins the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale tonight and beat him and then make him put a ring on his finger.

AEW Women’s Championship

Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Emi Sakura

As we settle back in from the break, we see a video package hyping tonight’s showdown for the AEW Women’s Championship between Hikaru Shida and Emi Sakura.

When the package wraps up, we return inside the arena where Emi Sakura’s theme hits and she makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. She settles in the ring to a non-reaction and her theme dies down.

The theme for Hikaru Shida hits and the reigning and defending AEW Women’s Champion makes her way out next. She settles in the squared circle and is attacked by Sakura as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

We see Sakura taking it to Shida as the fans try and rally behind the champ. After the action spills out to the floor with the challenger in the offensive lead, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break we see Shida fighting her way back into the offensive lead. She takes it to Sakura, hitting some big moves and nearly finishing this one off. Sakura hangs in there, however. The two each hit back-breakers back-to-back.

Sakura looks for a Fujiwara arm-bar but Shida avoids it. Shida hits a Falcon Arrow and then a Kitana kick for the win. With the victory, Shida retains her title in a good match.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida

Adam Copeland’s Rated-R Rebuttal To Christian Cage

After the match, we shoot to Renee Paquette, who is sitting with Adam Copeland for his “Rated-R Rebuttal” to Christian Cage. She talks about how excited everyone was to see him turn up at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023.

Paquette asks him what went wrong with he and Christian Cage. Copeland says he’s still not sure. He says he came to AEW to finish up his career with his best friend Christian, but when the reality drew closer, Cage started to change his tune about it.

Copeland talks about some childhood stories regarding the two and how they bonded over being wrestling fans in grade school. He tells his essay story about getting free training. He talks about other instances where he would always follow through and get to the goal first.

He says he thinks Cage is the most underrated talent in the history of the business. He says Cage is bitter about what Copeland has accomplished and he minimizes his accomplishments by acting like he didn’t do anything on his own.

Copeland then says he hates to have to admit it, but Cage probably wouldn’t have made it if Copeland didn’t blaze the path first and show him the way. He talks about them each being the Godfather to the others’ daughters.

He says he doesn’t want Cage’s TNT Championship, but one thing he does know, is that Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus will leave him high and dry. He says when he hits the ground, he’ll be the one to pick him up.

Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth

We shoot back inside the arena where Wardlow’s theme hits. He makes his way down to the ring looking like Bron Breakker with slightly grown out hair. He settles in the ring where his opponent, Ryan Nemeth, is waiting for him.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Wardlow immediately plants Nemeth on his ass and then hits him with a single power bomb for the easy squash match victory.

After the match he is interviewed by Tony Schiavone and when asked why he’s back, he shows a ring with MJF’s name on it. He throws it down and shoves Schiavone on his ass and walks off.

Winner: Wardlow

MJF Tells Kenny Omega: “13 Days, Bitch!”

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with Kenny Omega. He talks about how he’s ready for Kyle Fletcher tonight and after that, he might just set his sights back on the AEW World Championship.

Up walks MJF. He introduces himself and says he’s a fan and he just wanted to shake his hand. The two shake hands and then MJF leans in and whispers, “13 days … bitch.” He walks off. “13 days, huh? We’ll see about that,” Omega says as we fade into a commercial break.

Checking In With Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & The Kingdom

We shoot to Roderick Strong’s abode where he is still healing with The Kingdom, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Adam Cole walks up and hands Strong is coffee. He says it’s hot. Strong tells Cole he knows he hates hot coffee.

Cole gets annoyed and says he’s out of here. Strong apologizes and gets him to stay. He says he is craving a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Cole heads off to make sandwiches, which we see in super slow-motion fashion as cheesey 1980s pop music plays.

Strong goes to take a bite and spits it out as Cole asks how it was. He complains and says he knows he hates crust. He says he hasn’t talked to MJF in weeks and needs surgery. He walks off as Strong does his child-like, “Adam! Adam!”

After Cole leaves, Strong tells The Kingdom he knows what he’s got to do to get his best friend back — be nice to that scumbag, referring to MJF.

Tony Schiavone Interviews The Don Callis Family

Now we return inside the arena where Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring. He says it gives him absolutely no pleasure to introduce his next guest. He then introduces Don Callis.

Out comes Callis accompanied by Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita. The Don Callis Family trio settle in the ring to a ton of boos. Callis says he’s got something to say.

Callis talks about how last week Hobbs manhandled Chris Jericho like nobody else has ever done. Hobbs then tells a story about how he got to meet his hero Chris Jericho as a kid and he had a bad experience, as Jericho walked past he and his grandmother.

Hobbs then gloats about beating down Jericho last week as the fans loudly boo. Callis puts over Hobbs as a killing machine and makes it clear that The Don Callis Family is not yet done with Jericho.

Don Callis talks about how the family is undefeated over the past four months except one match where Sammy Guevara was injured. The fans chant “Shut the f*ck up!” at Callis. It is not censored off the broadcast.

Kyle Fletcher comes out and gets in the ring. Hobbs gets in his face. Callis tells him to calm down. He says he wants to hear what Fletcher has to say. Fletcher yanks the mic out of Callis’ hand and says he did the match Callis is talking about as a favor to him.

He says when he beats Omega tonight he’s gonna prove he doesn’t need anyone’s help to beat him one-on-one. Callis says if he beats Omega tonight, the two might have an opportunity to discuss next week. The segment wraps up on that note.

Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher

The theme for Kenny Omega hits while they are still in the ring. The fans pop as “The Cleaner” and leader of The Elite makes his way out to the ring to fireworks and pyro. “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts gives him his grand introduction as always.

Fletcher stares Omega down the entire time he walks towards the ring. Omega shakes hands with some fans at ringside and then makes his way into the squared circle for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Fletcher immediately jump on Omega as soon as he enters the ring. Callis settles in on special guest commentary for this match as Fletcher continues to take it to Omega. Omega hits a delayed vertical suplex and Fletcher rolls out to the floor. Omega fires up and hits a big dive.

Back in the ring, Fletcher hits a big leaping kick that sends Omega out to the floor. Fletcher hits a big dive on Omega on the floor. He knocks Omega over the barricade and into the crowd. He rolls him back into the ring and continues to dominate the action.

Omega fights back and they return to the floor and trade chops. We see Omega run and leap for a big splash on Fletcher on the floor but Fletcher moves and Omega crashes and burns. After this, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, the two hit a number of crowd-pleasing high spots. Fletcher gets closer and closer to putting Omega away as Don Callis sings his praises like the greatest thing since sliced bread. Omega ends up hitting a One Winged Angel for the win and then Callis throws a fit about how much Fletcher sucks.

The “Very nice, very evil” Danhausen vignette airs after the match and then we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Winner: Kenny Omega

Sting Reveals Plans To Retire At AEW Revolution 2024

When we return from the break, we see Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana in a vignette. We return inside the arena where Tony Schiavone introduces his next guest at this time, “The Icon” Sting.

Sting makes his way out and settles in the ring. He talks about how he doesn’t want to say that word yet. He goes on to tell stories about his career, such as Ric Flair putting him on the map at Clash of Champions.

He goes on to talk about his retirement in 2015 and how he said the only thing for sure about Sting is nothing is for sure. He mentions having his first match in AEW at Revolution 2022.

He says his last match will be at AEW Revolution 2024. He says the only thing for sure about Sting’s second retirement at AEW Revolution 2024 is that it’s for sure.

“Timeless” Toni Storm Debuts “Gone With The Storm”

We shoot to RJ City who introduces the latest blockbuster film from “Timeless” Toni Storm, dubbed, “Gone with the Storm.” In pops Toni Storm in her over-the-top old school black-and-white actress persona to introduce it herself.

She says roll the picture and then we shoot to a picture-in-picture commercial break as the black-and-white silent film airs via split-screen.

Jim Ross Sits Down With Nick Wayne And His Mother

As we return from the break, we see Jim Ross sitting down with Nick Wayne and his mother. J.R. tells Nick he can’t understand why he did what he did to Darby Allin. He says he’ll learn soon enough that good friends in the wrestling business are hard to come by.

J.R. asks Nick’s mom for her reaction to what her son did to Darby Allin. Nick’s mom gets emotional as she says she doesn’t understand why he did what he did or why he sided with someone like Christian Cage who said the things he said about his father.

Nick’s mom leans over to touch him and he snaps at her. J.R. tells him to calm down because it’s his mother. Nick says they don’t understand. He says he has a new father-figure in Christian Cage. Cage walks in and puts his hand on Nick’s arm.

He says, “You ready son?” Nick stands up. His mom slaps him. Cage tells her not to abuse her son like that. He laughs and says “You should have picked up the phone” to Nick’s mom as the two leave. We then hear some fighting and the camera catches up to show Darby Allin beating down Nick Wayne and Christian Cage.

The fight continues in the arena where we see Darby hammering away at Nick until Luchasaurus and Christian Cage attack from behind. Sting runs out to make the save. The camera shows a close up and it looks like Nick, who has a bloody mouth, had one of his teeth knocked out. Cage yells “What did you do to his tooth?!” as he gets back to Nick’s side with Luchasaurus.

Two Title Matches Announced For AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Kris Statlander and Best Friends. She mentions Statlander will be putting his TBS Women’s Championship on-the-line at Battle of the Belts VIII. She says she’ll be defending the title against Willow Nightingale.

Orange Cassidy talks about regaining the AEW International Championship. He will be defending it against the winner of the triple-threat match on Rampage between Brother Zay, Kip Sabian and John Silver. He talks about how much he realized he loved the title when he lost it. Now that he’s got it back, he says he isn’t losing it again.

Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale

It’s main event time!

We head back inside the arena where Excalibur does an insane speed-read through updates to the lineups for Friday’s Rampage, Saturday’s Collision, Saturday’s Battle of the Belts VIII and next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

From there, we see some of the ring entrances for the main event of this week’s show, which is the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale for the right to face MJF next week for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. As Dustin Rhodes settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the entrances still ongoing for the battle royale. Juice Robinson comes out. The theme for MJF hits and out comes the reigning Dynamite Diamond Ring owner. He joins the gang on special commentary as the bell sounds to get the 2023 Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale officially off-and-running.

Daniel Garcia gets in some spots early on and does his little dance. Jeff Hardy takes him out and mocks him by doing his own dance. MJF says he has an idea and drops his headset. He walks down to the ring and hands Dustin Rhodes something. Dustin blasts Juice Robinson with it as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see bodies hitting the floor left-and-right. Things get down to the final two entrants in the match, which are Juice Robinson and Max Caster of The Acclaimed. We see Caster lay out Robinson and as he hits a Mic Drop off the top-rope, we hear on commentary something is going on.

The camera pans over and we see Jay White is attacking MJF. MJF fights back and lays out “Switchblade” at the top of the entrance ramp. He takes back his AEW World Championship and poses with it for a huge pop. White spears him and takes it back.

Back in the ring, we see Robinson sneak the ring onto his favor that Jay White got him from TJ Maxx. He lays out Caster with it as fans chant “TJ Maxx! TJ Maxx!” He then throws Caster over the top-rope and out to the floor for the final elimination. With the win, Juice Robinson will square off against MJF next week on Dynamite in Philadelphia for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Juice Robinson