AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 1/17/2024

The ratings are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The show drew 891,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, an increase from 797,000 the previous week.

In the 18-49 demographic, the show received a 0.33 rating, up from 0.29 last week. The show was headlined by Samoa Joe defending his World Title against HOOK.

This was the show’s best key demo rating since September’s Grand Slam, as well as its highest total viewership since October 18.

AEW President Tony Khan touted the success of Dynamite via Twitter/X:

“Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS last night! Thank you to all the AEW wrestlers + staff + fans! Thanks to you yesterday Dynamite did our biggest @AEWonTV rating since Grand Slam in September! It’s going to be an amazing 2024 for AEW thanks to you all!”

Thurston also noted the following about the viewership:

“The strongest growth quarter-hour for AEW Dynamite last night by far was for the Samoa Joe vs. Hook match, up 15% (90d average in that QH is 0%) from the prior quarter-hour to 869k and a 0.34 P18-49 rating. It benefited from no ad breaks. The 4-minute overrun grew further to average 931k and 0.37.”

“The high quarter-hour for total viewership was QH1 as usual, benefiting from the strong Big Bang Theory lead-in, averaging 1,065,000 viewers through the early part of Christian vs. Dustin Rhodes.”

You can check out Khan’s post below: