AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 10/2/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday night’s 5th Anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 680,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.20 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 3.13% from this past week’s 702,000 viewers and down 13.04% from last week’s rating of 0.23 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson facing The Elite’s AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in a Title vs. Title Match, but the Continental Championship was only up for grabs in the first 20 minutes.