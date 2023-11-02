AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 11/1/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite are in.

The show drew 832,000 viewers, up from 774,000 viewers the week before, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show received a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.24 last week.

On FOX, Dynamite faced off against the MLB World Series. Last week’s key demo rating was the lowest since June 28th, and total viewership was the lowest since May 3.

The card included AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli, AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale, The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega) vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard, Tony Khan’s important announcement, and more.