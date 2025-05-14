Jake Roberts Provides Update On His Health Following Heart Surgery

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts was scheduled to have heart ablation surgery on Monday.

Roberts then took to his official Twitter (X) account to update his fans on his health following the surgery.

Roberts wrote, “I’m out of surgery, recovering well, and feeling good.

Appreciate everyone who prayed and gave their words of encouragement. Back in action again soon. #TrustMe”