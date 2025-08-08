Details On Vince McMahon’s Rare Public Appearance At Hulk Hogan’s Funeral

On the latest episode of the “Grilling JR” podcast, co-host Conrad Thompson gave an emotional and highly detailed first-hand account of attending the private funeral for WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, calling it a “surreal, weird experience” filled with wrestling legends, celebrities, and heartfelt tributes.

Fellow co-host Jim Ross also shared his thoughts on Hogan’s passing and its cause.

Thompson described the strict security measures at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida, noting dozens of police officers and multiple checkpoints before guests could even enter the parking lot.

Once inside, the scene was unlike anything he had ever witnessed: “It was kind of surreal… I’m seated next to Jeff and Karen Jarrett. Right in front of me is Matt Riddle and his wife. Right behind me is Dory and Marty Funk. Just past Jeff is Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman. Behind them is Kevin Owens. Next to him is Bill Alfonso. Dennis Rodman’s up front, wailing by the casket, and Brian Nobbs is in the back, boohoo’ing.”

One of the most memorable moments came when Vince McMahon made his entrance. “Vince sort of came from stage left in the background, and it was a performance,” Thompson said, describing McMahon’s emotional speech.

Following him, Paul “Triple H” Levesque lightened the mood with a joke: “You think by now, I would have learned not to follow Vince McMahon,” he quipped, drawing laughter before delivering his own heartfelt tribute.

Although Ross did not attend, he discussed the official cause of Hogan’s death, a heart attack at age 71, and speculated that undiagnosed sleep apnea may have been a factor, comparing it to the condition that contributed to the passing of NFL legend Reggie White. “Big guys like that are subjected to it… if you have symptoms, get checked,” Ross urged listeners.

Thompson admitted the day was difficult, noting the strange contrast between saying goodbye to one of the most famous people in history and the normalcy that follows: “Even a star the magnitude of Hulk Hogan… he’s probably one of the most top 10 famous people of our lifetime. And then two hours later, it’s like, ‘where are we going for dinner?’ It’s weird.”

The full conversation offers an intimate and unique perspective on the farewell to one of wrestling’s most iconic figures. The Grilling JR podcast is available to watch below.