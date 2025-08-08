Brock Lesnar Remained One Of WWE’s Highest Paid Stars During Two-Year Absence

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed key details about Brock Lesnar’s status with WWE during his recent two-year absence, including the fact that “The Beast Incarnate” remained fully paid and under contract the entire time.

Even while off television, Lesnar was reportedly “among the highest paid wrestlers in the company,” according to Dave Meltzer.

Despite controversy stemming from his name being mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit, WWE continued to honor his lucrative deal.

The report further states that Lesnar was never suspended, and the lack of a release was a clear indication of WWE’s long-term plan. “If what he did was going to end their relationship with him, he’d have been let go. That’s the reality,” Meltzer wrote. “He was always going to return when legal cleared him.”

Legal clearance reportedly came about one month prior to his surprise comeback, with the company keeping it secret until his shocking SummerSlam appearance.

Lesnar made his return at the end of last weekend’s SummerSlam, attacking John Cena to close the show. Fallout from that brutal assault is expected to unfold on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.