Backstage News On How WWE Stars Reacted To Brock Lesnar’s Return

As reported by PWMania.com, Brock Lesnar made a surprising return to WWE during Sunday night’s SummerSlam event after a two-year hiatus.

He attacked 17-time World Champion John Cena following the main event, which has resulted in mixed reactions from fans and WWE stars alike.

According to Fightful Select, there are differing emotions surrounding The Beast Incarnate’s return, and not everyone is ignoring the allegations that have emerged. However, it seems that no one is considering drastic actions, like walking out of the company.

The report also indicates that WWE did not inform anyone about Lesnar’s return, including John Cena’s cameraman, Stu, and it appears that WWE is indifferent to how the talent feels about this situation.