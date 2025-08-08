Jim Ross Reveals AEW Contract Expires This Month

On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, legendary commentator Jim Ross shared encouraging news about his health and opened up about his contract situation with All Elite Wrestling.

Ross, 73, who previously battled cancer, revealed he has received continued good news from his doctors.

“I feel a lot better, don’t have any lingering issues. And I got good doctors,” Ross said. “All I want to hear is ‘you’re cancer free,’ and that’s what the verdict has been the last several weeks. That’s important to me. At 73 years old, you don’t want any setbacks.”

When asked by co-host Conrad Thompson about his current deal, Ross confirmed it expires this month. “I think my contract’s up in August… like this month,” Ross revealed. “I’m hopeful to re-sign. I’m not worried about it, as you can tell by my demeanor.”

Ross noted his agent Barry Bloom is currently working on a new agreement, and he has no intention of leaving AEW.

Ross credited AEW President Tony Khan for his unwavering support during his health battles. “I love where I am, because nobody has ever taken care of me as good as Tony Khan is and has. I want to stay there in AEW, and I want to work more. I want to be able to contribute more to the company that pays me.”

Ross revealed he personally requested to work the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London and expressed interest in calling a match at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia during AEW’s residency. “I’d love to call a match or two or a show or whatever at 2300 arena, because it’s got a lot of history,” Ross said.

With his health improving and his passion for the business still strong, Jim Ross looks set to continue his storied career with AEW for years to come.