Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (12/13/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for the special episode of Collision titled “Winter Is Coming,” scheduled for this Saturday, December 13th, at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

The show will air at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In a singles match, Swerve Strickland will compete against “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander from the Don Callis Family.

Also announced for the show is AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe, who will defend his title against Daniel Garcia from The Death Riders.

Additionally, Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will join forces to take on the Sisters of Sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, in a tag team match.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.