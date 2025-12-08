Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic

Last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision featured three matches in the Continental Classic Tournament.

In the first match, “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy from The Conglomeration defeated Roderick Strong from Paragon in the Blue League. The second match saw CMLL World Trios Champion Máscara Dorada triumph over Claudio Castagnoli, the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion from The Death Riders, also in the Blue League.

Finally, in the main event of the evening, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita from the Don Callis Family, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, defeated Jon Moxley from The Death Riders, also in the Blue League.

Below are the updated standings of the tournament:

Blue League:

1. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita (2-0, 6 points)

2. Claudio Castagnoli (2-1, 6 points)

3. Máscara Dorada (1-1, 3 points)

4. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy (1-1, 3 points)

5. Jon Moxley (1-2, 3 points)

6. Roderick Strong (0-2, 0 points)

Gold League:

1. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (2-0, 6 points)

2. “The Jet” Kevin Knight (1-1, 3 points)

3. “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (1-1, 3 points)

4. The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC (1-1, 3 points)

5. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (0-1, 0 points)

6. Darby Allin (0-1, 0 points)