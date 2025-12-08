Ricochet Says AEW National Championship Win Is A Major Career Moment

AEW National Champion Ricochet, leader of The Demand, discussed his feelings about being the inaugural champion in an interview with The Sportster.

Ricochet said, “It’s kind of hard to explain. But I mean, for me I guess it would be the fact that doing this, and it’s so late in my career. It’s past two decades I’ve been doing this over and over. So to still be able to perform, and to still be able to compete at the level that I have been is honestly amazing, and everyone should be clapping for me. But it’s just cool to show that you know, it doesn’t stop. And this one — again at this point of my career, to be an inaugural champion once again in another prominent company. It’s s a big deal. But again, just like before, it’s on me now to set the the legacy of the title, to set the prestige. To set the tone of what the title is going to mean. So that actually means a lot to me, too. So I think this is definitely one of the more important ones of my career. Simply because of like how late, and everything that the past couple of years and everything that’s kind of led to this point, I think it was necessary. It was necessary.”

On being the first person to defend an AEW Title on a ROH PPV:

“No. Yeah, that’s something that hasn’t left my mind either. Again, it’s funny. Rather than just being first champion — there’s a lot of firsts that I have accomplished, that honestly I forgot about that. I had fans and I had other friends telling me, ‘Oh yeah, I remember you did this.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah. I forgot I was the first foreign Dragon Gate champion.’ I was the first foreign Dragon Date Open the Dream Gate Champion; I think PAC is the only other one. Then I was the first and only two-time Battle of Los Angeles winner. And I was first, you know, whatever. So, it’s funny. Now, I’m the first guy in AEW to defend an AEW title on Ring of Honor out of all the guys who’ve been through AEW, and especially all the Ring of Honor guys who’s transferred over who’s won titles. And it’s just fitting, I say. And I think AEW also understands that. I think Tony understands that. I don’t just say that I’m a trendsetter because it’s funny and it sounds good. I’m literally a trendsetter in professional wrestling because I am the first to do multiple things… This is just another thing, another first on the the long list of accomplishments that I’ve already accomplished. So that’s great.”

