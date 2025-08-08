Photo: Braun Strowman Shows Off Shredded Physique

Nearly four months after his WWE release, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has revealed an impressive physical transformation, and hinted at a potential new career in Hollywood.

In a new social media post, Strowman displayed a leaner, more defined 351lb frame, writing:

“351lbs!!! Almost ready for this new big screen life. So much amazing things coming down the line.”

While Strowman has always been known for his massive size and power, his latest look has sparked speculation about a possible move to the big screen, following in the footsteps of The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista.

In addition to teasing film opportunities, Strowman already has a new TV venture lined up — hosting his original food series, “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman,” set to premiere on the USA Network.

351lbs!!! Almost ready for this new big screen life. So much amazing things coming down the line. #ActionHero pic.twitter.com/AZsTciD7IS — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) August 7, 2025

Strowman was among the talents released by WWE in May, alongside Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler. Although he previously hinted at retirement, his recent transformation and upcoming projects suggest the “Monster Amongst Men” is far from finished with the entertainment world.