Report: WWE In Talks To Bring WrestleMania To Saudi Arabia In 2027

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that WWE is in discussions to potentially bring its biggest annual event, WrestleMania, to Saudi Arabia, a move that could result in two WrestleMania shows in the same calendar year.

According to Dave Meltzer, officials in Saudi Arabia believe the massive event could be hosted in the Kingdom in 2027.

The report also notes that Saudi partners are pushing for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to headline the event. The Rock, a current TKO Board of Directors member, last appeared on WWE programming earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

WWE has held multiple large-scale PLEs in Saudi Arabia annually since 2018, including Crown Jewel and Night of Champions — as part of a long-term deal. Elevating one of these events to WrestleMania status would represent the most significant development in the partnership to date, furthering WWE’s global expansion strategy.

If finalized, this would mark the first time in company history that WrestleMania would be staged outside of North America, and potentially the first time the spectacle is held twice in one year.