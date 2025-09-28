Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (9/30/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, set to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will be available on Netflix internationally.

In a singles match, “The Boujee Bully,” Lash Legend, will face Jaida Parker. Additionally, NXT General Manager Ava and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella will select their teams for the upcoming InVasion event.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.