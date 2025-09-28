WWE NXT Live Event Results From St.Petersburg, FL 9/27/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the St.Petersburg Armory in St.Petersburg, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Karmen Petrovic def. Chantel Monroe in a Singles Match.

– Keanu Carver def. Trill London in a Singles Match.

– Chase U (Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors) def. Harley Riggins and Jax Presley in a Tag Team Match.

– Brooks Jensen def. “Super” Sean Legacy in a Singles Match.

– Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke def. Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

– Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey def. Nikkita Lyons and Masyn Holliday in a Tag Team Match.

– The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake (c) def. Dante Chen to retain his WWE EVOLVE Championship. NOTE: EVOLVE Prime Minister Stevie Turner is in attendance.

– No Quuarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair def. WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong in a Non-Title Match.

– Hank and Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) def. The Vanity Project’s Swipe Right (Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor) in a Tag Team Match.