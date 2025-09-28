Charlotte Flair Reveals Original Ring Name She Pitched To WWE

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair spoke with Kate Mackz about various topics, including her initial suggestion of Elizabeth Reid as her ring name.

Flair said, “I pitched a few names. I pitched Elizabeth Reid. I loved Miss Elizabeth and then my little brother’s name was Reid. They were like, ‘No, your dad’s from Charlotte. We’re naming you Charlotte.’”

On going with Charlotte over Ashley Flair:

“I could have gone by Ashley Flair. Probably, being Ric’s kid, it was like, ‘We’re gonna give her a stage name, like, not to be Ashley Flair. When I first started, I wasn’t Charlotte Flair. I was just Charlotte. They didn’t attach my last name until, like, four or five years later.”

