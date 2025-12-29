Former WWE Referee David Dwinell Enters Hospice Care

Former WWE and NWA referee David Dwinell recently shared on Facebook that he is entering hospice care as he battles Paraneoplastic Neurological Syndrome.

He expressed that his time is “very limited” and that he is transitioning to hospice care upon the advice of his doctors.

Dwinell mentioned that he is at peace with this decision, reflecting on a life filled with meaning, adventure, laughter, and love from his family and friends. His current focus is on comfort, being present, and spending quality time with those he cares about.

In his message, Dwinell expressed deep gratitude to his fans, thanking them for their kindness and the wonderful memories they have created together over the years.

Dwinell wrote, “Dear Friends and Family,

This year I have been dealing with a rare and progressive condition called Paraneoplastic Neurological Syndrome, and I wanted to share a personal health update.

Sadly, treatments have been unsuccessful, my doctors have informed me that my time is very limited, and that it is time for me to transition to hospice.

While this is difficult news to share, please know, I am at peace with it. My life has been full and meaningful, rich with adventure, laughter, the love of my family, and the most wonderful friendships.

Right now, my focus is on comfort, being present, and spending time with the people I care about.

In my heart, I hold a deep gratitude for each of you and want to thank you for your kindness, and the memories we have shared over the years. Our memories mean more to me than I can say. I may not be able to respond to you, but please know that every message and thought is truly appreciated.

With Gratitude and Warmth,

Dave”

Dwinell, the author of the book “Ringman,” officiated throughout the Northeastern United States from the 1980s to the 2000s.