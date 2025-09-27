Major Update On TNA’s Plans For NXT Invasion Storyline

According to a previous report from PWMania.com, the recent invasion of NXT by the TNA roster is expected to mark the start of a long-term storyline between the two brands.

It was mentioned that TNA may begin holding tapings at the Performance Center in the near future.

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that TNA is planning to hold tapings in Orlando, Florida, likely around November.

The report also stated that the TNA vs. NXT storyline is currently the company’s main focus, and TNA is seeking a new location for regular television tapings that would be more cost-effective than their current arrangements.