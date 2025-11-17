TNA Apologizes To Fan After Turning Point Ejection

Jacob Cohen — the wrestling fan who went viral after claiming he was unfairly ejected from the TNA Turning Point taping — has issued a new update, stating that TNA officials contacted him directly to apologize and address the situation.

Cohen posted the following message on X:

“I had a call with TNA Officials this morning, they apologized for what happened and have taken a few steps to remedy the situation so issues like this don’t occur in the future. It’s easy to make a mistake, I appreciate them taking steps to fix it.”

He went on to thank the many fans, journalists, and wrestlers who reached out after his story gained significant traction:

“I also want to thank everyone that has reached out to me with kind words over the last 36 hours… I’ve made so many friends through all of my wrestling journeys over the last few decades (I’m getting old) and I love you all.”

The situation began when Cohen alleged he was thrown out of the TNA taping over claims that he was illegally filming the show. Cohen said he showed staff that he was not recording, yet was removed anyway and told he wouldn’t receive a refund. However, it was noted that Cohen was actively posting spoiler photos from the taping on his social media accounts.

The incident quickly spread across the wrestling community, prompting a response from AEW President Tony Khan, who told Cohen he was “more than welcome” to attend future AEW or ROH events.

While TNA Wrestling never issued a public statement, Cohen’s update confirms that the company privately acknowledged the mishandling and has implemented steps to prevent similar situations moving forward.

