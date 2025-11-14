Speculation On Mike Santana’s Status After TNA World Title Loss

The fallout from Mike Santana’s abrupt TNA World Championship loss to Frankie Kazarian continues to grow more mysterious.

On the November 13, 2025 episode of TNA Impact, Kazarian cashed in his Call Your Shot trophy to dethrone Santana — a match that took place immediately after Santana was attacked earlier in the night by invading WWE NXT stars.

A tag team match featuring Santana & Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian & Nic Nemeth is advertised for tonight’s TNA Turning Point event, but a new report suggests major issues behind the scenes.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Santana has not arrived at the venue:

“As of 2 PM Eastern this afternoon, Mike Santana has not arrived at tonight’s TNA Turning Point PPV. Call time for talent was 1 PM Eastern. Santana, who dropped the TNA title last night to Frankie Kazarian, did not appear for his scheduled meet and greet after the taping. The word making the way around talents is that Santana has not returned the company’s call or texts. TNA officials did not return a request for comment.”

Johnson added that some within TNA have speculated Santana’s title loss may be connected to a move to WWE NXT, though no one in WWE has confirmed this as of yet.

Meanwhile, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful offered additional insight on Bluesky, noting that TNA may be working the situation into a storyline due to growing fan frustration:

“TNA is trying to work an angle around Santana and the unhappiness from fans. They’re claiming he isn’t at the tapings and TNA officials haven’t heard from him.”

With Santana absent, unresponsive to company communication, and rumors swirling about his future, tonight’s Turning Point event may see major last-minute changes — and potentially the next chapter of a developing real-life and on-screen story.