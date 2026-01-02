Mike Santana Talks TNA’s Move To AMC And What It Means For The Company

Top TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful about various topics, including the significance of the company’s media rights deal with AMC.

Santana said, “It means a lot, man, and it goes back again to what we just spoke about as far as believing in who I say I am, right? I think I’ve been putting in my absolute best along with the entire team at TNA. It’s been something that the hard work is paying off every day. I’m thankful to be on the forefront and be one of the reasons why we’re in the position that we’re in. I look forward to keeping it going. Like I said, when this TV deal goes into effect and we hit that first show on January 15th, the real work starts.”

On when he became aware of the deal:

“So I knew there were some rumblings about things that I had heard about. As you know, in wrestling, everything is all talk until it happens. So I went into it with that same mindset of like, ‘Alright, all this sounds good, but let’s see the action now. Let’s see what comes of all this,’ and man, when, it finally hit, I was like, ‘Yeah, you damn right. You damn right.’ It’s exciting that the entire world is going to get to see what TNA is about now. The fact that we could take advantage of being partners with a channel that has produced some of the best stories. So now it’s TNA’s turn to now show like, ‘Hey, let’s put these cool stories together and put them out there.’”

On being a fan of AMC’s programming:

“Of course I started watching Walking Dead when it premiered. I read the graphic novel. I read it maybe two years before the show came out and I was excited when they announced the show. So I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is going to be awesome.’ I followed it for I think the first three seasons and then I fell off like after that because I just got caught up in other things. Breaking Bad, course. Legendary show. It was awesome. I actually just rewatched it maybe three months ago. Yeah, great shows. I am excited to see what integrations happen now that TNA is going to be on the network and it’s an exciting time for sure for everyone involved. I’ve heard nothing but great things from the people at AMC and how excited they are to have us and it’s going to be a fun time.”

You can check out Santana’s comments in the video below.

