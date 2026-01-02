Confirmed For AMC Debut Episode Of TNA iMPACT On January 15

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for the premiere episode of iMPACT on AMC, which will air live from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Dallas, Texas, at 9 PM ET.

In this exciting debut, TNA World Champion “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will defend his title against “The Realest,” Mike Santana.

Additionally, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will defend his title against Myron Reed from The Rascalz.

