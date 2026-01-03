Mike Santana Addresses World Title Defeat, Says Loss Has Fueled Him

Top TNA star Mike Santana spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful about various topics, including his loss of the TNA World Title to the current champion, Frankie Kazarian.

Santana said, “Again, we’re here to evoke emotion, right? We’re here to tell stories. I think it was just another opportunity for people to get behind me. I think that’s exactly the case going into this new era of TNA. Was I happy about it? Absolutely not. But I’m a student of the game. I know that sometimes you got to go through the gutter to get to the glory. I’m a firm believer in that. If anything, it made me want it even more, and it’s made me work even harder. I think that when the time comes, and I become a two-time world champion, God bless whoever is coming at me after that. Because they’re in for one, for sure.”

You can check out Santana’s comments in the video below.

