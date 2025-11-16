Backstage News On AJ Francis’ Contract Status With TNA Wrestling

According to Fightful Select, several TNA Wrestling stars, including AJ Francis, will have their contracts up for renewal in the coming months.

The report notes that Francis faced a similar situation last year, entering free agency before both parties agreed on a new deal.

The report notes that both parties enjoy a strong relationship, and TNA Wrestling is hopeful about re-signing Francis in 2026.

Additionally, it has been reported that Francis is satisfied with the opportunities the company has provided him.

Francis, known as Top Dolla during his two stints with WWE early this decade, made his TNA debut in January 2024 at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event, where he attacked Joe Hendry.

He is a former TNA Digital Media Champion and most recently competed for the company at the Turning Point event, where he defeated B.D.E. by pinfall in a singles match.