Matt Hardy Predicts AJ Styles Will Wrestle In TNA Before Retiring

Matt Hardy believes AJ Styles isn’t done making headlines outside of WWE—and that a return to familiar territory could be in the cards before his career wraps up.

Speaking during a “bold predictions” segment on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy said he’s “pretty certain” Styles will wrestle at least one match outside of WWE in 2026, specifically pointing to a comeback appearance for TNA Wrestling, the promotion where Styles first rose to mainstream prominence.

“I could see that… I think he’ll end up wrestling a match in TNA before it’s all said and done, pretty certain of it,” Hardy said. “I think AJ will wrestle a match outside of WWE at TNA.”

Hardy was quick to clarify that his prediction does not suggest Styles is planning to leave WWE. In fact, he emphasized that Styles appears deeply loyal to WWE at this stage of his career and does not foresee him jumping to All Elite Wrestling.

“I don’t think if he leaves WWE, though, I don’t think he will go to AEW,” Hardy explained. “I think he’s kind of like… a very WWE loyal dude at the stage of the game.”

Instead, Hardy suggested that a TNA appearance could realistically happen because of the ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA, which has already opened the door for crossover matches and surprise appearances.

Still, Hardy acknowledged the unpredictability of the industry.

“You never say never in pro wrestling,” he added. “Anything could change, and a lot of times, money talks big.”

Styles, a former multi-time world champion across WWE, TNA, and NJPW, remains one of the most influential figures of his generation. If Hardy’s prediction comes true, a TNA return would serve as a full-circle moment for “The Phenomenal One” before he ultimately hangs up his boots.