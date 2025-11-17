Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 11/15/2025

TNA Wrestling held its latest round of television tapings last Saturday night at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida for upcoming episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and Xplosion.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Xplosion:

– Ryan Nemeth def. Krampus. Ryan Nemeth was wearing the turkey suit as a result of losing the Turkey Bowl Match from Thursday’s tapings.

– Sinner and Saint def. Jake Painter and Javi.

– Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance def. Mila Moore and Jada Stone. Moore and Stone continued their issues and Stone confronted more post-match until Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard attacked them. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson then made the save.

iMPACT:

– Mike Santana cut a promo talking about his TNA World Title loss and said everything he accomplished was snatched away. He then mentioned his sobriety, saying he wasn’t going away and would get revenge. Santana then vowed to win the title back and said he was coming after the NXT talent who attacked on Thursday.

– Dani Luna def. Myla Grace, Rosemary and Indi Hartwell in a TNA Knockouts World Championship Tournament Match.

– Mance Warner def. Matt Cardona.

– John Skyler def. Myron Reed.

– Xia Brookside def. Victoria Crawford, Jody Threat and Killer Kelly in a TNA Knockouts World Championship Tournament Match.

– JDC def. Eric Young. Frankie Kazarian was on commentary and stared down JDC afterward.

– Brooks Jensen def. Home Town Man.

– The IInspiration came out and cut a promo about their win at Turning Point. Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard then appeared, setting up a Final Resolution Match. Mila Moore then appeared and attacked The Iinspiration from behind.

– Mike Santana def. Robert Stone. Santana said that’s one down.

– AJ Francis had a segment with Rich Swann and Leon Slater. Francis was insulting Swann and said he had an X-Division Title Match at Final Resolution. Slater then defended Swann and it led to a fight. Francis then held Slater, telling Swann to hit him with the title belt but Swann didn’t. The segment ended with Francis chokeslamming Slater.

– Xia Brookside def. Dani Luna in a TNA Knockouts World Championship #1 Contenders Match.

– Mustafa Ali def. Trey Miguel.

– Lexis King, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe def. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Cedric Alexander and Steve Maclin. After the match, Santino was yelling at his son-in-law Stacks.

– Leon Slater, Eddie Edwards, Moose and Brian Myers def. AJ Francis, Rich Swann, Ryan Nemeth and Jake Something. After the match, Slater and The System were in the ring for a promo. Myers put over Slater and he brought up JDC’s announcement from Thursday about how he was going to retire at Final Resolution. Myers then said that they are in the presence of a Full Sail legend and he hopes that he has one more dance left in him. The Fandango music then hits and he starts to dance. Tyler Breeze then comes out with JDC to relive their Breezango days.