WWE Holiday Tour Live Event Results From Detroit, Michigan 12/30/2025

The following results are from Tuesday’s WWE Holiday Tour live event at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com (via Gerweck.net):

– Shinsuke Nakamura, R-Truth and Sami Zayn def. Los Americanos (El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Damian Priest def. Aleister Black in a Tables Match.

– Carmelo Hayes (c) def. The Miz to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley def. Fraxiom’s Nathan Frazer in a Singles Match.

– The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan and WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) def. MFT (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga and JC Mateo) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. MFT’s Solo Sikoa in a Detroit Street Fight to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.