Tessa Blanchard Announces Engagement To Luchador Esfinge

Tessa Blanchard has kicked off 2026 with major personal news.

The TNA Wrestling star revealed on Instagram that she is officially engaged to Mexican professional wrestler Esfinge. Blanchard shared the announcement on January 1, posting a striking photo of the couple surrounded by a heart made of rose petals, with a large illuminated “MARRY ME” sign in the background.

In the image, Blanchard proudly displays her engagement ring while Esfinge poses alongside her wearing his trademark lucha libre mask.

Blanchard kept her caption simple and emotional, writing:

“A love that God put in my path ❤️”

Esfinge, best known for his work with CMLL, has largely kept his personal life out of the public spotlight, making the announcement a notable moment for fans of both wrestlers. The post quickly gained traction online, drawing an outpouring of congratulations from fans, fellow wrestlers, and industry photographers.

As of now, the couple has not revealed a wedding date or additional details regarding their plans. Still, the announcement marks a joyful new chapter for Blanchard and Esfinge as they begin 2026 together.

Congratulations to the happy couple.