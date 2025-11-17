AMC Network Reportedly Emerges As Potential New Home For TNA Wrestling

As reported by PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling is currently exploring options for a new broadcast network that could serve as its future home.

According to Jon Alba on SI.com, industry sources indicate that the AMC Network has emerged as a potential new broadcast partner for TNA Wrestling.

The report suggests that TNA is expected to announce new media rights deals by the end of 2025, potentially sooner. When TNA officials were asked about the timeline for an announcement, they stated that there are no updates at this moment.

AMC is well known for its hit cable TV shows, including “Breaking Bad”, “Mad Men”, and “The Walking Dead”. However, it has never aired wrestling programming before. Back in 2014, there were rumors of AMC acquiring WWE, but those were later deemed unfounded.

A potential deal with AMC could significantly increase TNA Wrestling’s viewership and visibility. Industry estimates from last year suggest that AMC is available in about 60 million homes, which is double the reach of AXS TV, which currently reaches just over 30 million homes as of 2023.

AMC has no affiliation with WWE at this time, but reports indicate that A&E and The CW have also emerged as potential broadcast partners for TNA. The CW currently airs WWE NXT, while WWE programming is featured on A&E through the Superstar Sunday block, including shows like “Biography: WWE Legends”, “WWE Rivals”, and “WWE LFG”.

TNA Wrestling maintains a strong co-promotional partnership with WWE, highlighted by an ongoing crossover with NXT. Meanwhile, AMC falls under the AMC Networks umbrella, which the James Dolan family primarily owns.

Dolan also serves as the executive chairman and CEO of Madison Square Garden Sports and MSG Entertainment, overseeing operations at the venue, including the New York Knicks and Rangers.

Other networks under the AMC Networks umbrella include BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, and WeTV.

It is currently unclear how a potential partnership between TNA Wrestling and AMC might affect TNA programming or if TNA iMPACT would need to air on a different night. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.