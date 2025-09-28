WrestleMania Plans In Limbo For Indianapolis Amid Future Host City Shuffle

WWE announced last year that it has reached a new agreement with the city of Indianapolis to host major premium live events, including WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

The Royal Rumble has already taken place on February 1, but dates for SummerSlam and WrestleMania have yet to be confirmed.

According to a report from Fightful Select, city officials in Indianapolis are uncertain about when they will be able to host WrestleMania, especially since the event is set to take place in Las Vegas next spring and then in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

The report also mentioned that WWE has promised New Orleans a future WrestleMania, as the event was originally planned for the city next year for WrestleMania 42. However, officials in New Orleans are skeptical and stated they will believe it when they see it.

Meanwhile, WWE has scheduled SummerSlam to be held in Minneapolis in 2026, which means Indianapolis would likely have to wait until at least 2027 to host that event.

Despite this, officials have stated that their relationship with WWE remains positive following the WrestlePalooza event.