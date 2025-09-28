WWE Mistakenly Uses Samantha Irvin’s Photo At NXT No Mercy

During last night’s WWE NXT No Mercy premium live event (PLE), there was an incident prior to the one-on-one match between Josh Briggs and Je’Von Evans.

A graphic displayed on the bottom of the screen showcased the names and photos of the broadcast team members.

The names listed were Vic Joseph, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Kelly Kincaid, and Mike Rome. However, a photo of former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin was mistakenly shown instead of Kincaid.

It is unclear whether this was a technical error or intentional, but it should be noted that Irvin left WWE in 2024 after submitting her resignation.

Currently, WWE’s ring announcers include Alicia Taylor, Mark Nash, and Mike Rome.