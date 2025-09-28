WWE NXT No Mercy Results – September 27, 2025

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 Results

War Memorial Auditorium – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

An intense grudge match kicked off No Mercy as Je’Von Evans and Josh Briggs tore into each other. Briggs dominated early, targeting Evans’ ribs with brutal whips into the turnbuckles and backbreakers, but Evans’ heart and athleticism kept him alive.

Evans fired back with multiple Superman Punches, a Frog Splash, and a flurry of high-flying offense. Briggs answered with a Chokeslam and Clothesline From Hell but couldn’t keep Evans down. After several near-falls, Evans escaped another Chokeslam attempt and hit The OG Cutter to score a hard-fought victory in the opener.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via pinfall

– Vic Joseph and Booker T recapped Kelani Jordan’s huge win at TNA Victory Road, where she captured the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

– Breaking News: Lainey Reid was injured during training and is not medically cleared to compete tonight.

Second Match: WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Sol Ruca (c) w/Zaria vs. Jaida Parker

The speed title match showcased high-octane action from the start. Ruca used her agility to frustrate Parker, connecting with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the steps. Parker regained control with the Teardrop and Falcon Arrow but couldn’t keep the champion down.

The action spilled outside, where Parker hit The Hypnotic on the floor, but Lash Legend’s appearance at ringside led to chaos. Zaria speared Legend, allowing Ruca to recover and nail The Sol Snatcher to retain her championship.

Winner & Still Champion: Sol Ruca via pinfall

– DarkState issued a final warning to Joe Hendry in a backstage interview with Kelly Kincaid.

Third Match: Weaponized Steel Cage Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

A brutal, violent encounter saw kendo sticks, trash cans, and even diamonds used as weapons. Monroe punished Grace’s hand and even attempted to cut her hair, while Grace retaliated with a Boston Crab, Spinebuster on a chair, and Avalanche Samoan Drop.

The match escalated when both women fought atop the cage. Monroe tried for an Avalanche Canadian Destroyer, but Grace countered mid-air, delivering a devastating Air Raid Crash through a table to pick up the win in a war of attrition.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via pinfall

– AVA revealed that after this past Tuesday’s invasion, a special NXT vs. TNA Invasion Special will take place on October 7th, featuring two Survivor Series-style matches and DarkState vs. The Hardy Boyz in a Winners Take All Tag Team Title Match.

– Lash Legend and Jaida Parker brawled on the stage before security separated them.

– Lainey Reid, visibly upset about her injury, was interviewed by Kelly Kincaid. Lola Vice consoled her but confidently predicted she would dethrone Jacy Jayne tonight.

Fourth Match: WWE NXT North American Championship

Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights

The match began with mat wrestling and power exchanges before Page took control with a back body drop and repeated corner attacks. Heights battled back with clotheslines, a running boot, and The Ankle Lock, but Page’s ring IQ proved decisive.

Page countered Heights’ momentum, hitting an Avalanche Powerslam and finally The Twisted Grin to retain the North American Title. After the match, El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. appeared, signaling he’s coming for the championship.

Winner & Still Champion: Ethan Page via pinfall

– Myles Borne celebrated putting Lexis King behind him and said he’s ready to go to war if TNA invades again.

– Mike Santana vowed to bring the TNA World Title home, hinting that Frankie Kazarian will join him on NXT this Tuesday.

Fifth Match: WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Jacy Jayne (c) w/Fallon Henley vs. Lola Vice

A highly physical title bout saw Jayne target Vice’s back with relentless strikes, suplexes, and hip attacks, while Vice countered with explosive offense including spin kicks, a cannonball off the apron, and a guillotine choke.

Henley’s interference nearly cost Vice, but the referee ejected her from ringside. Down the stretch, both women traded big shots and near-falls. Vice hit The 305, but a mysterious hooded attacker dropped her with a knee strike behind the referee’s back. Jayne seized the moment, landing The Rolling Encore to retain the championship.

Winner & Still Champion: Jacy Jayne via pinfall

– Moose sent a warning to NXT, promising “Total Nonstop Anarchy” and declaring that TNA will always be the superior brand.

– It was announced that on this week’s NXT, Jaida Parker will face Lash Legend, and AVA and Santino Marella will reveal their teams for the Invasion Survivor Series matches.

Sixth Match: WWE NXT Championship

Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints

The main event was a high-intensity battle for NXT’s richest prize. Oba Femi overpowered Saints with big boots, backbreakers, and a Chokeslam, but Saints refused to stay down. Saints rallied with a Samoan Drop, Spear, and Sunset Flip Powerbomb for near-falls.

The back-and-forth war continued with dramatic counters and heart-stopping moments, including Saints hitting a Tornado DDT on the floor. Femi delivered Fall From Grace, but Saints shocked the world by reversing another attempt and planting Femi with a Swinging DDT to win his first NXT Championship.

Winner & New WWE NXT Champion: Ricky Saints via pinfall

Post-Show Notes:

Ricky Saints’ emotional celebration closed out No Mercy as the locker room poured out to congratulate the new champion.

Oba Femi was furious post-match, vowing this wasn’t over.

The TNA locker room was shown watching backstage, hinting that the battle lines are just getting started.