Major Title Changes Expected At WWE NXT No Mercy

The final betting odds for tonight’s WWE No Mercy premium live event have been released by BetOnline.ag, and they’re hinting at a night of big surprises — including potential new champions in NXT’s top divisions.

The most notable prediction concerns the NXT Championship, where Ricky Saints (-150) is favored to end Oba Femi’s (+110) dominant reign. Femi has been nearly unstoppable since capturing the gold, but the odds suggest that Saints could pull off the upset and usher in a new era at the top of the brand.

A major shakeup is also expected in the NXT Women’s Championship match. Lola Vice (-140) is the betting favorite to defeat reigning champion Jacy Jayne (+100). Jayne has faced mounting challenges since winning the title, including the total collapse of her Fatal Influence faction following the departures of Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx.

Elsewhere on the card, the odds lean more heavily toward the current champions. Ethan Page (-400) is expected to retain the NXT North American Championship against rising star Tavion Heights (+300), while Sol Ruca (-140) is slightly favored to keep her WWE Women’s Speed Championship over Lainey Reid (+100).

The non-title matches also feature some interesting lines. TNA’s Jordynne Grace (-180) is expected to defeat Blake Monroe (+140) inside a steel cage, while Je’Von Evans (-300) is heavily favored over the hard-hitting Josh Briggs (+200).

With multiple championships potentially changing hands, tonight’s No Mercy event could significantly reshape the landscape of NXT.