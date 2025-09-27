Former WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon “Doesn’t Deserve” Hall Of Fame Spot

Former WWE star Stevie Richards recently shared a video on his YouTube channel, discussing various topics, including his opinion that Stephanie McMahon does not deserve a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Richards said, “Does Stephanie McMahon deserve to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? No. As a writer, she deserves to never be in the Hall of Fame. I’m serious. That should be in the Hall of Shame.”

On Stephanie never looking weak during the later part of her run in WW:

“Someone started taking her character too seriously, whether it was her, whether it was Vince, or whether it was Triple H, saying, ‘No, you shouldn’t be doing all these things and you should be stronger and more important and more indestructible than everybody else,’ as far as a character point of view.”

On Shane deserving it more:

“Shane by a mile deserves it more than Stephanie for just the performance and the memorable moments in his matches and how he still could cut a promo. He still did what he did even way back in the Corporate Ministry days. Shane would deserve it. It’s still enough body of work where Shane deserves to be in the Hall of Fame long before Stephanie. Way before Stephanie.”

You can check out Richards’ comments in the video below.