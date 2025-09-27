Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Teases Possible Presidential Run

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has once again fueled speculation about a potential presidential run, offering an open-ended response during a new interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. While promoting his critically acclaimed A24 drama The Smashing Machine, Johnson addressed the ongoing “Rock for President” buzz that has followed him for years.

“It’s wild, man,” Johnson said when asked if a future campaign was still on the table. “I’m always honored that people ask that. I love what I do. I love storytelling. But yeah… we’ll see.”

The former WWE Champion’s comments come as he embarks on one of the most ambitious projects of his acting career. Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine sees Johnson take on the role of real-life MMA icon Mark Kerr, delivering a dramatic performance that has already drawn widespread praise. The film premiered to “thunderous ovations” at the Venice Film Festival, an emotional moment that moved Johnson to tears and sparked awards-season buzz.

Johnson described the transformation for the role as the toughest challenge of his career. He gained 30 pounds, wore prosthetics, and altered his voice to authentically portray Kerr — a man battling addiction, depression, and personal demons beneath his dominant public persona. “This transition was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Johnson said. “I knew once I crossed this line and really went for it, then tap into all of that, and finally, I have a place to put all this stuff.”

Johnson revealed a personal connection to Kerr, recalling their first meeting in the mid-1990s when Johnson was still a rising WWE star as Rocky Maivia. “You see the guy, and he looks incredible. He looks like a million dollars,” Johnson remembered. “But at that time, he was struggling so badly with addiction and depression and shame, all these things. But you never know… you never know what people are going through.”

While Johnson’s potential political future remains uncertain, his latest project signals a bold new chapter in his career — one rooted in vulnerability, humanity, and powerful storytelling.

The full interview with Dwayne Johnson is available below: