NXT vs. TNA InVasion Special Officially Set For October 7

During Saturday night’s WWE NXT No Mercy, NXT General Manager Ava announced an upcoming NXT vs. TNA InVasion special set to take place on Tuesday, October 7th, airing on the CW.

Ava revealed that the event will feature several matchups, including two significant title matches and two Survivor Series-style matches for both the men and women.

The participants for these matches will be announced on Tuesday.

The NXT vs. TNA InVasion special will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday on TBS.

One of the highlighted matches will see TNA World Champion Trick Williams face Oba Femi in singles action, where no one is allowed at ringside, and a winner must be determined.

Additionally, there will be a Winner Takes All match featuring TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys against WWE NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState.