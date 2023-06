The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 902,000 viewers, up from 832,000 viewers the week before.

The show received a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.30 last week.

This was the go-home show for Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

Last year, the show drew 878,000 viewers with an 18-49 demo rating of 0.31.