AEW Has Had Talks With Members Of The Hurt Business

It appears that AEW is getting close to signing contracts with three wrestlers who were last seen in action in WWE.

The Hurt Business faction included MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. There was talk of the group reuniting in 2023, but WWE released Benjamin in a wave of cuts in September.

Lashley and MVP decided to leave the company a few weeks ago, and they are reportedly looking to reunite the faction with Benjamin in AEW. A few weeks ago, Totally Harmless Concept LLC filed a trademark application for “The Hurt Syndicate,” the same company that applied for trademarks on other MVP-related phrases and names.

Members of the group spoke with AEW, according to Fightful Select. Plans to continue The Hurt Business-style faction outside of WWE have also been discussed.

It was reported that AEW has spoken with MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin in recent weeks. As of now, they have not been informed that a deal is complete or imminent.