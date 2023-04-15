AEW Headed To The Hardy Compound For “Deletion” Match, Jeff Hardy On His Absence

AEW is returning to The Hardy Compound.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite to save brother Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and FTW Champion Hook from a beating by The Firm’s Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, and Ethan Page. This was a continuation of the long-running storyline involving Hardy and The Firm. Matt then promised to reveal information about a major match between the two teams on this week’s AEW Rampage.

In an update, Matt joined Jeff, Hook, and Kassidy on Rampage to challenge The Firm to The Firm Deletion Match.

The Firm Deletion Match will be held at The Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina, but no specific date has been set. The Hardys, Hook, and Kassidy will face Page, Bill, Moriarty, and Stokely Hathaway.

Hardy stated that if they win this match, they will be free of all Firm contracts, rendering The Firm obsolete.

Jeff also told Lexy Nair on Rampage that he is glad to be back with AEW. Hardy claimed that because he allowed his own personal heaven to crumble, he has spent the past 9 months slowly crawling out of his personal hell. Hardy stated that he needed three things to get back on track: a conviction, eye surgery, and a return to AEW.

As PWMania.com previously reported at this link, AEW has a few weeks worth of non-wrestling plans for Jeff while he recovers from the eye surgery. The Firm Deletion Match appears to be a bout in which they will be able to protect him with the cinematic presentation.

The Firm Deletion Match will be AEW’s second appearance at The Hardy Compound. Matt defeated Sammy Guevara in the first-ever Elite Deletion Match at the 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view.

The following is the complete Rampage segment: